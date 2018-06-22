We are currently dealing with an incident at Charing Cross station following reports of a man on the tracks claiming to have a bomb. The station has been evacuated as a precaution and no services are currently stopping at the station. Please check with @TfL before you travel— BTP (@BTP) 22 de junho de 2018
The man has now been detained by @BTP officers. No one injured. Our officers remain on scene.— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) 22 de junho de 2018
Charing Cross station this morning, more police on blues and twos on way as I walked down The Strand... pic.twitter.com/NmuDUqnXdg— Michael O'Sullivan (@ProSecurityMag) 22 de junho de 2018
A estação de Charing Cross em Londres, Inglaterra, foi evacuada após um homem ter afirmado nos caminhos-de-ferro que estava armado com uma bomba. Suspeito foi detido.
A estação de Charing Cross em Londres, Inglaterra, foi evacuada após um homem ter afirmado nos caminhos-de-ferro que estava armado com uma bomba. Entretanto, as autoridades britânica detiveram o suspeito.
"Estamos a investigar um incidente na estação de Charing Cross após recebermos informação de que um homem está nos caminhos-de-ferro a afirmar que tem uma bomba", avançou a Polícia Britânica dos Transportes (BTP, siglas em inglês).
