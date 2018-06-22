A estação de Charing Cross em Londres, Inglaterra, foi evacuada após um homem ter afirmado nos caminhos-de-ferro que estava armado com uma bomba. Entretanto, as autoridades britânica detiveram o suspeito.

"Estamos a investigar um incidente na estação de Charing Cross após recebermos informação de que um homem está nos caminhos-de-ferro a afirmar que tem uma bomba", avançou a Polícia Britânica dos Transportes (BTP, siglas em inglês).

De acordo com o Scotland Yard, a "estação foi evacuada por precaução e está fechada de momento". 

A Polícia Metropolitana de Londres avançou entretanto que "o suspeito foi detido" e que "não há registo de feridos". Contudo, as autoridades permanecem no local. 







(em actualização)
