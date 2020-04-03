Coronavírus: Ventiladores já são partilhados em Nova Iorque

This is what we are down to. Splitting ventilators, and facing serious dilemmas like choosing who will be actually ventilated when everybody should. #TakeThisSeriously, bloody seriously.Never thought it was so bad. Thx to @PulmCrit for the inspiration and tips. pic.twitter.com/0aP7gaD9Er— marco garrone (@drmarcogarrone) March 20, 2020
Para poder adicionar esta notícia deverá efectuar login.
Caso não esteja registado no site da SÁBADO, efectue o seu registo gratuito.
AlentejanoHá 10 horas
AlentejanoHá 10 horas
© Copyright SÁBADO
Todos os direitos reservados.
Marketing Automation certified by E-GOI
Copyright © 2020. Todos os direitos reservados. É expressamente proibida a reprodução na totalidade ou em parte, em qualquer tipo de suporte, sem prévia permissão por escrito da Cofina Media S.A.
Consulte a Política de Privacidade Cofina.