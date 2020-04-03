Coronavírus: Ventiladores já são partilhados em Nova Iorque
Em resposta ao surto do novo coronavírus, um hospital nova-iorquino começou a partilhar ventiladores entre doentes, uma resposta à falta de equipamento que se tem verificado naquele que é, atualmente, o país com mais infetados pela pandemia.

"Estamos a fazer algo que nunca foi feito antes", disse ao New York Times um especialista em doenças pulmonares do Hospital Presbiteriano de Nova Iorque, "mas esta é a altura de fazê-lo". Os números mais recentes do coronavírus para o estado norte-americano, divulgados ontem, estimam que 92 mil pessoas já estejam infetadas pelo COVID-19

A partilha de ventiladores não é uma prática médica comum, tendo sido testada em alguns estudos científicos e utilizada na prática apenas duas vezes: no socorro ao tiroteio de Las Vegas, em 2017 e, mais recentemente, na crise do coronavírus de Itália, pelo Dr. Marco Garrone, que partilhou uma imagem deste último recurso pelo Twitter. 



Os Estados Unidos lideram a lista dos países mais afetados pelo COVID-19, com quase 250 mil infetados, mais do dobro do segundo colocado, Espanha, com 117 mil, e de Itália, em terceiro, com 115 mil. Globalmente, ultrapassou-se hoje a marca do milhão de casos confirmados.
AlentejanoHá 10 horas

os 2 grandes perigos nesta técnica é 1º as diferenças de pressão entre os diferentes pulmões de cada pessoa e a 2ª é que 1 dos doentes pode "roubar" o oxigénio aos restantes caso não exista um acompanhamento especializado e bem treinado presente para "modelar" os fluxos de ar para cada doente!
AlentejanoHá 10 horas

aos médicos portugueses que pensarem fazer isto por favor tentem meter gente com a mesma altura e a mesma pressão arterial as diferenças de pressão de um doente para outro podem ser incomportáveis, e arranjem técnicos para controlar os moduladores serão 2 pessoa (mas podem ser 4 num único)!
