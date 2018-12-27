Ver esta publicação no Instagram
Day 37: GROWTH. I’m no longer the same person I was when I left on the journey, can you see it in my face? I’ve suffered, been deathly afraid, cold and alone. I’ve laughed and danced, cried tears of joy and been awestruck with love and inspiration. They say growth happens when you step outside your comfort zone. I can safely say that’s 100% true in this case, and I’d say it’s very possible I haven’t yet felt the highest highs and the lowest lows of this journey yet. Nearing the bottom of the world...18 miles in the books today. Closer each step. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
Day 48: BATTLING. I’m locked in a fierce battle with Antarctica at the moment. The storm from yesterday strengthened today blowing consistently 35mph, with gusts over 55mph. I got blown over on to the ground at least 20 times today. No doubt I’ll have some bruises in the morning. I did my best to scratch out another 20 miles, but it was hard won and has left me feeling emotionally and physically exhausted. I feel as though even as I get closer to the finish Antarctica wants to make sure I am fully tested if I want to realize my dream. One of my dearest friends and closest confidants @theblakebrinker sent me a paraphrase from one of my favorite books The Alchemist. These words were exactly what I needed to hear as I recover from today and prepare to battle another day with this storm and my soul tomorrow. "On your quest to become one with your personal legend before all is said and done you will be tested with all the lessons and conditions you have learned and endured from beginning until now. Know that is true and be at peace." #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
Percorreu a pé 1.500 quilómetros, superou ventos com mais de 80 quilómetros por hora, puxou um trenó com 170 quilos - e Colin O'Brady conseguiu alcançar a sua meta.
E no dia 26, ele chegou. Depois de 54 dias a atravessar a Antártida, sozinho e sem qualquer assistência, Colin O' Brady alcançou a sua meta, tornando-se o primeiro homem a completar a travessia nestas condições. A pé, O'Brady percorreu quase 1.500 quilómetros. Foi registando a sua viagem na página de Instagram com o seu nome, mas quando terminou, a primeira coisa que fez foi telefonar à mulher, Jenna. "Eu fi-lo!", afirmou, em lágrimas.
O norte-americano de 33 anos é de Portland, no estado do Oregon. Era lá que se encontrava a sua família, para celebrar a época natalícia, quando ouviram a voz de Colin vinda da Antártida. "Foi uma chamada emotiva. Ele parecia arrebatado pelo amor e pela gratidão, e queria mesmo dizer 'obrigado' a todos nós", recordou Jenna ao jornal The Guardian.
À sua travessia, Colin chamou The Impossible First. Os últimos 129 quilómetros da travessia foram feitos numa tirada final, durante 32 horas. "Apesar de as últinas 32 horas terem sido as mais desafiantes da minha vida, também foram um dos melhores momentos que já vivi", escreveu O'Brady no Instagram.
Apesar de outras pessoas já terem atravessado a Antártida a pé, nunca o fizeram sem assistência como recursos reforçados, ou meios de propulsão. Colin O'Brady puxou o seu trenó de 170 quilos sozinho.
Ele foi o primeiro a completar a travessia: há dois anos, o explorador Henry Worsley morreu a tentar fazer o mesmo. Contudo, morreu de exaustão. Um amigo de Worsley, chamado Louis Rudd, está também na Antártida a tentar alcançar o feito para homenageá-lo. Estava a competir com O'Brady para ser o primeiro.
Na sua página de Instagram, O'Brady ia escrevendo sobre vários temas, da solidão às mudanças que sentiu na sua personalidade ao longo da viagem. No dia 9 de Dezembro, escreveu: "Já não sou a pessoa que era quando comecei a viagem, podem vê-lo na minha cara? Sofri, tive um medo de morte, tive frio e estive sozinho. Ri e dancei, chorei lágrimas de alegria e fiquei boquiaberto com o amor e a inspiração."
