Percorreu a pé 1.500 quilómetros, superou ventos com mais de 80 quilómetros por hora, puxou um trenó com 170 quilos - e Colin O'Brady conseguiu alcançar a sua meta.

E no dia 26, ele chegou. Depois de 54 dias a atravessar a Antártida, sozinho e sem qualquer assistência, Colin O' Brady alcançou a sua meta, tornando-se o primeiro homem a completar a travessia nestas condições. A pé, O'Brady percorreu quase 1.500 quilómetros. Foi registando a sua viagem na página de Instagram com o seu nome, mas quando terminou, a primeira coisa que fez foi telefonar à mulher, Jenna. "Eu fi-lo!", afirmou, em lágrimas.



O norte-americano de 33 anos é de Portland, no estado do Oregon. Era lá que se encontrava a sua família, para celebrar a época natalícia, quando ouviram a voz de Colin vinda da Antártida. "Foi uma chamada emotiva. Ele parecia arrebatado pelo amor e pela gratidão, e queria mesmo dizer 'obrigado' a todos nós", recordou Jenna ao jornal The Guardian.



À sua travessia, Colin chamou The Impossible First. Os últimos 129 quilómetros da travessia foram feitos numa tirada final, durante 32 horas. "Apesar de as últinas 32 horas terem sido as mais desafiantes da minha vida, também foram um dos melhores momentos que já vivi", escreveu O'Brady no Instagram.



Apesar de outras pessoas já terem atravessado a Antártida a pé, nunca o fizeram sem assistência como recursos reforçados, ou meios de propulsão. Colin O'Brady puxou o seu trenó de 170 quilos sozinho.



Ele foi o primeiro a completar a travessia: há dois anos, o explorador Henry Worsley morreu a tentar fazer o mesmo. Contudo, morreu de exaustão. Um amigo de Worsley, chamado Louis Rudd, está também na Antártida a tentar alcançar o feito para homenageá-lo. Estava a competir com O'Brady para ser o primeiro.



Na sua página de Instagram, O'Brady ia escrevendo sobre vários temas, da solidão às mudanças que sentiu na sua personalidade ao longo da viagem. No dia 9 de Dezembro, escreveu: "Já não sou a pessoa que era quando comecei a viagem, podem vê-lo na minha cara? Sofri, tive um medo de morte, tive frio e estive sozinho. Ri e dancei, chorei lágrimas de alegria e fiquei boquiaberto com o amor e a inspiração."





Também documentou as suas dificuldades: passou quatro dias numa tempestade. Num dia, teve que lidar com rajadas de vento com uma velocidade de 88 quilómetros por hora, que o atiravam ao chão. "Já fui soprado para o chão pelo menos 20 vezes", contou noutro post.