Casal perdeu aliança em Nova Iorque. Polícia não descansou até os encontrar

o casal que na sexta-feira perdeu um anel de noivado. O homem estava a pedir a namorada em casamento quando deixou cair a aliança, tendo esta ficado perdida nas grades da praça nova-iorquina.



Os noivos terão mesmo pedido ajuda às autoridades para encontrar a jóia, mas sem sucesso acabando por desistir. Mas não deixaram a sua identificação. Este sábado, um agente descobriu a aliança e a polícia decidiu iniciar a missão de encontrar o casal apaixonado.



"Deixou cair o anel na Times Square. Ela disse sim e ele ficou tão entusiasmado que deixou cair o anel no meio das grades. Ajudem-nos a encontrá-los", escreveu a Polícia no Twitter.

As autoridades norte-americanas iniciaram uma missão pouco comum de encontrar um casal que perdeu a aliança de noivado no meio da Times Square, em Nova Iorque.Segundo uma publicação no Twitter, a polícia de Nova Iorque, nos Estados Unidos, procurava desde sábado