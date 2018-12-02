Casal perdeu aliança em Nova Iorque. Polícia não descansou até os encontrar
As autoridades norte-americanas iniciaram uma missão pouco comum de encontrar um casal que perdeu a aliança de noivado no meio da Times Square, em Nova Iorque. 

Segundo uma publicação no Twitter, a polícia de Nova Iorque, nos Estados Unidos, procurava desde sábado o casal que na sexta-feira perdeu um anel de noivado. O homem estava a pedir a namorada em casamento quando deixou cair a aliança, tendo esta ficado perdida nas grades da praça nova-iorquina. 

Os noivos terão mesmo pedido ajuda às autoridades para encontrar a jóia, mas sem sucesso acabando por desistir. Mas não deixaram a sua identificação. Este sábado, um agente descobriu a aliança e a polícia decidiu iniciar a missão de encontrar o casal apaixonado.

"Deixou cair o anel na Times Square. Ela disse sim e ele ficou tão entusiasmado que deixou cair o anel no meio das grades. Ajudem-nos a encontrá-los", escreveu a Polícia no Twitter.


Este domingo, a história teve um desfecho feliz. A polícia nova-iorquina fez uma nova publicação com as imagens dos noivos e acabou por descobri-los.

Chamam-se John e Daniella e mostraram-se felizes por recuperar a aliança perdida.




