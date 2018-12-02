Casal perdeu aliança em Nova Iorque. Polícia não descansou até os encontrar

"Deixou cair o anel na Times Square. Ela disse sim e ele ficou tão entusiasmado que deixou cair o anel no meio das grades. Ajudem-nos a encontrá-los", escreveu a Polícia no Twitter.
WANTED for dropping his fiancée’s ring in @TimesSquareNYC!— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 1, 2018
She said Yes - but he was so excited that he dropped the ring in a grate. Our @NYPDSpecialops officers rescued it & would like to return it to the happy couple. Help us find them? call 800-577-TIPS @NYPDTIPS @NYPDMTN pic.twitter.com/tPWg8OE0MQ
Este domingo, a história teve um desfecho feliz. A polícia nova-iorquina fez uma nova publicação com as imagens dos noivos e acabou por descobri-los.
Chamam-se John e Daniella e mostraram-se felizes por recuperar a aliança perdida.
Thank you, Twitter. Case closed!— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 2, 2018
Love,
John, Daniella, and the NYPD. pic.twitter.com/G7eB1Ds7vP