Boris Johnson faz primeira alteração no governo pós-Brexit
Boris Johnson já fez a primeira alteração no governo pós-Brexit, ao substituir o ministro da Irlanda do Norte, Julian Smith. Com a remodelação governamental, o primeiro-ministro do Reino Unido pretende "uma geração de talentos", de acordo com o jornal The Guardian.

Relacionado
Ministro das Finanças britânico demite-se após recusar obedecer a Boris
Ministro das Finanças britânico demite-se após recusar obedecer a Boris
No twitter, Julian Smith, já se manifestou sobre a sua saída. 

"Servir as pessoas da Irlanda do Norte foi um enorme privilégio. Estou extremamente grato a Boris Johnson por me ter dado a oportunidade de servir esta parte deste incrível país. A cordialidade e o apoio das pessoas da Irlanda do Norte tem sido incríveis. Obrigado por tudo", pode ler-se na publicação.
Saber mais
Seleccione as palavras-chave em baixo para receber alertas por mail e na App da Sabado

Comentários

Faltam 300 caracteres
Próximo artigo
Mais notícias deMundo

© Copyright SÁBADO
Todos os direitos reservados.

Marketing Automation certified by E-GOI

Copyright © 2020. Todos os direitos reservados. É expressamente proibida a reprodução na totalidade ou em parte, em qualquer tipo de suporte, sem prévia permissão por escrito da Cofina Media S.A.
Consulte a Política de Privacidade Cofina.