Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, atriz e antiga Miss Mundo, foi hospitalizada quase uma semana depois de ter testado positivo ao novo coronavírus. Ela e a filha, Aaradhya, de oito anos, são a terceira e quarta pessoas da mesma família a dar entrada no hospital devido à Covid-19. O vírus atingiu o marido de Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, e o sogro, Amitabh Bachchan, considerado a maior estrela de Bollywood, a indústria de cinema da Índia. 

Abhishek Bachchan tem 44 anos e casou-se com Aishwarya Rai Bachchan em 2007. Ator, seguiu os passos do pai, Amitabh Bachchan, cuja carreira já conta com 50 anos. Os dois também foram hospitalizados depois de se queixarem de dificuldades respiratórias. 

Amitabh Bachchan tem 77 anos e, em 1999, foi considerado o ator do milénio numa sondagem da BBC. Por toda a Índia, desde que se soube que estava infetado, os fãs fazem oferendas para pedir que o ator recupere rápido. Em 2015, revelou que era tratado para a hepatite B há mais de 20 anos e que já perdeu mais de 75% do fígado devido à doença. 



Quando Abhishek e Amitabh deram entrada no hospital Nanavati em Bombaim, as suas situações foram descritas como estáveis. Encontram-se em isolamento. 

A única da família que até agora não testou positivo foi Jaya Bachchan, mulher de Amitabh Bachchan. 
