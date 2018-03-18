Hi everyone, I would like to clear a few things up for anyone who is confused, concerned, or angry. I am not complaining about the kiss from Katy Perry at all, doing a few news reports and being interviewed by many different reporters has caused some major questions. The way certain articles are worded is not done by me, and my true intentions are not accurately represented in every article you read about the situation. I am not complaining about the kiss, I am very honored and thankful to have been apart of American Idol. The main purpose for the show is to find stars and new music artist. I do wish I would have performed better in the moment. I should have picked another song to sing and calmed myself down regardless of the kiss. I should have been able to perform under pressure. I do not think I was sexually harassed by Katy Perry and I am thankful for the judges comments and critiques. I was uncomfortable in a sense of how I have never been kissed before and was not expecting it. My main goal is to reach people through the universal love of music and not cause strife or anger against anyone or about any situation! Please take into consideration that I don’t believe my views have been appropriately communicated through the media! Thank you to everyone who has followed me in this journey and I hope I answered a few questions. . . . . #americanidol #katyperry #music
Uma publicação partilhada por Ben Issac Glaze (@benjaminglaze) a
This is sexual assault. Katy perry should be removed from @AmericanIdol immediately https://t.co/61NauEDWfk— Michael (@MikeyJonJon) 17 de março de 2018
Many male celebrity careers have been ruined based on rumors or allegations. Yet this blatant act of sexual assault goes unpunished because it’s just Katy Perry. What if a male judge kissed a teenage girl contestant by surprise and it made her uncomfortable? #DoubleStandards https://t.co/HBgy015Gkx— Vincent Marcus (@VincentMarcus) 18 de março de 2018
Para poder adicionar esta notícia deverá efectuar login.
Caso não esteja registado no site da SÁBADO, efectue o seu registo gratuito.
Assédio sexual: Katy Perry criticada depois de beijar rapaz no American Idol
Donatella Versace não quer “matar animais para fazer moda”
A inusitada "cláusula de beleza" do testamento de Kim Kardashian
Agora, é oficial. Isabel II consente casamento entre Harry e Meghan
Cantora protagonizou um momento insólito ao beijar um dos concorrentes do concurso de talentos. Nas redes socais surgiram várias mensagens de desagrado com a situação.
Benjamin Glaze estreou-se no programa de talentos American Idol aos 19 anos e confessou, durante a sua primeira audição, que nunca tinha tido uma namorada nem beijado ninguém. Depois desta confissão, Katy Perry, um dos membros do júri, decidiu pedir-lhe que se aproximasse. O jovem assim o fez. Quando a cantora lhe estendeu a cara, Glaze deu-lhe um beijo tímido na bochecha.
Depois de dizer que não tinha feito barulho, Katy Perry diz ao rapaz do estado norte-americano de Oklahoma para repetir: quando Benjamin se prepara para um segundo beijo, a artista vira a cara e beija o concorrente na boca.
"Fiquei desconfortável (...) Queria ter guardado o meu primeiro beijo para a minha primeira relação", confessou Benjamin Glaze ao New York Times, acrescentando: "queria que fosse especial".
"Se o teria feito se ela me tivesse dito 'beijas-me'? Não, teria dito que não", disse ainda. "Fui criado numa família conservadora e senti-me logo desconfortável".
Mais tarde, o jovem voltou a falar do assunto através da sua página de Instagram, afirmando que não se sentiu assediado por Katy Perry, mas que o beijo o deixou desconfortável.
Hi everyone, I would like to clear a few things up for anyone who is confused, concerned, or angry. I am not complaining about the kiss from Katy Perry at all, doing a few news reports and being interviewed by many different reporters has caused some major questions. The way certain articles are worded is not done by me, and my true intentions are not accurately represented in every article you read about the situation. I am not complaining about the kiss, I am very honored and thankful to have been apart of American Idol. The main purpose for the show is to find stars and new music artist. I do wish I would have performed better in the moment. I should have picked another song to sing and calmed myself down regardless of the kiss. I should have been able to perform under pressure. I do not think I was sexually harassed by Katy Perry and I am thankful for the judges comments and critiques. I was uncomfortable in a sense of how I have never been kissed before and was not expecting it. My main goal is to reach people through the universal love of music and not cause strife or anger against anyone or about any situation! Please take into consideration that I don’t believe my views have been appropriately communicated through the media! Thank you to everyone who has followed me in this journey and I hope I answered a few questions. . . . . #americanidol #katyperry #music
Uma publicação partilhada por Ben Issac Glaze (@benjaminglaze) a
This is sexual assault. Katy perry should be removed from @AmericanIdol immediately https://t.co/61NauEDWfk— Michael (@MikeyJonJon) 17 de março de 2018
Many male celebrity careers have been ruined based on rumors or allegations. Yet this blatant act of sexual assault goes unpunished because it’s just Katy Perry. What if a male judge kissed a teenage girl contestant by surprise and it made her uncomfortable? #DoubleStandards https://t.co/HBgy015Gkx— Vincent Marcus (@VincentMarcus) 18 de março de 2018
© Copyright SÁBADO
Todos os direitos reservados.
É expressamente proibida a reprodução na totalidade ou em parte, em qualquer tipo de suporte, sem prévia permissão por escrito da Cofina Media - Grupo Cofina. Consulte as condições legais de utilização.