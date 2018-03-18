



Logo após o episódio, surgiram vários comentários nas redes sociais. Vários cibernautas mostraram estar ao lado da cantora pop, mas grande parte acusou-a de assédio sexual.





Many male celebrity careers have been ruined based on rumors or allegations. Yet this blatant act of sexual assault goes unpunished because it’s just Katy Perry. What if a male judge kissed a teenage girl contestant by surprise and it made her uncomfortable? #DoubleStandards https://t.co/HBgy015Gkx