Pela primeira vez em muito tempo, de Jalandhar viram-se os Himalaias

Himalaya mountains can be seen from Jalandhar since pollution has reduced in Punjab. Beautiful sight #punjab #COVID19 #pollution pic.twitter.com/iZy7hwxX9R — TjSingh (@covsinghtj) April 3, 2020

Hello, I am Anshul Chopra. I'm a photographer. I am so overwhelmed to see my image going viral all over the country. Just wanted to come up & tell my country the photographer behind this shot @timesofindia @indiatimes @httweets pic.twitter.com/riyybmKEah — Anshul Chopra (@anshulchopraa) April 3, 2020

This was the view from our rooftop at home in Punjab India. For the first time in almost 30 years could clearly see the Himalayas due to India’s lockdown clearing air pollution. Just amazing! pic.twitter.com/WmWZYQ68lC — Manjit K Kang #StayHomeSaveLives (@KangManjit) April 3, 2020