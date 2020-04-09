Pela primeira vez em muito tempo, de Jalandhar viram-se os Himalaias
Foto: Getty Images

Nas redes sociais, algumas pessoas de Jalandhar, no estado indiano do Punjab partilharam fotografias da vista para os Himalaias - algo a que não estavam acostumadas. As montanhas surgem a cerca de 200 quilómetros de Jalandhar e as melhorias na visibilidade podem dever-se à redução da poluição. Na Índia, foram aplicadas medidas de isolamento para travar a propagação do novo coronavírus

Relacionado
Covid-19: Brasil regista 141 mortos e 1.930 infetados nas últimas 24 horas
Covid-19: Brasil regista 141 mortos e 1.930 infetados nas últimas 24 horas
Número de mortos por covid-19 ultrapassa 90 mil em todo o mundo
Número de mortos por covid-19 ultrapassa 90 mil em todo o mundo
As fábricas foram encerradas e as deslocações foram limitadas. Em Nova Deli, registaram-se reduções até 44% dos níveis de poluição no ar. 

Ao site SBS Hindi, o ativista Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal relatou a sua surpresa: "Podemos agora ver as montanhas cobertas de neve claramente dos nossos telhados. E não só isso, mas também estrelas, à noite. Nunca vi nada assim nos tempos recentes."

Veja as imagens partilhadas nas redes sociais: 





Saber mais
Seleccione as palavras-chave em baixo para receber alertas por mail e na App da Sabado

Comentários

Faltam 300 caracteres
Próximo artigo
Mais notícias deMundo

© Copyright SÁBADO
Todos os direitos reservados.

Marketing Automation certified by E-GOI

Copyright © 2020. Todos os direitos reservados. É expressamente proibida a reprodução na totalidade ou em parte, em qualquer tipo de suporte, sem prévia permissão por escrito da Cofina Media S.A.
Consulte a Política de Privacidade Cofina.