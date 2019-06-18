Fotografia mostra efeito do degelo na Gronelândia

Communities in #Greenland rely on the sea ice for transport, hunting and fishing. Extreme events, here flooding of the ice by abrupt onset of surface melt call for an incresed predictive capacity in the Arctic @BG10Blueaction @polarprediction @dmidk https://t.co/Y1EWU1eurA — Steffen M. Olsen (@SteffenMalskaer) 14 de junho de 2019

"As comunidades na Gronelândia contam com o gelo marítimo para transporte, caça e pesca. Eventos extremos, neste caso específico a inundação pelo início abrupto do derretimento da superfície, exige uma capacidade de previsão mais apurada no Ártico", escreve o investigador dinamarquês na legenda que acompanha a fotografia.A fotografia data de 13 de junho e, segundo o Centro Nacional de Dados sobre Neve e do Gelo, a 12 de junho aproximadamente 712.000 km2 da superfície gelada da Gronelândia estava derretida. As temperaturas na Gronelândia subiram para 4,4 graus acima do normal na última quarta-feira.Estes valores nesta altura do ano podem apontar para que a Gronelândia bata o recorde de gelo perdido num só ano. Os dados são citadas pela Euronews.O professor Jason Box, investigador climático, em declarações à Euronews espera que a fotografia captada por Steffen M. Olsen sirva para tentar evitar mais danos ao clima. "Em primeiro lugar precisamos de parar de emitir carbono para a atmosfera e depois precisamos de ir buscar o carbono que existe na atmosfera e armazená-lo, de alguma maneira, para prevenir que aumente o efeito de gás de estufa", disse Box à Euronews.