Fotografia mostra efeito do degelo na Gronelândia
Foto: Steffen M. Olsen
Água azul e cristalina com montanhas e nuvens no horizonte. Poderia ser a paisagem de um destino de férias paradisíaco, mas a verdade está muito longe disso. Uma fotografia tirada pelo investigador climático dinamarquês Steffen M. Olsen no norte da Gronelândia mostra esta paisagem, mas a mensagem não é positiva, bem pelo contrário.

Na fotografia podemos ver cães a conduzirem um trenó por cima das águas de um lago, mas que, segundo o investigador, é na verdade uma camada de gelo derretida. A imagem foi partilhada por Rasmus Tonboe na rede social Twitter e captada por Steffen M. Olsen.

"As comunidades na Gronelândia contam com o gelo marítimo para transporte, caça e pesca. Eventos extremos, neste caso específico a inundação pelo início abrupto do derretimento da superfície, exige uma capacidade de previsão mais apurada no Ártico", escreve o investigador dinamarquês na legenda que acompanha a fotografia.

A fotografia data de 13 de junho e, segundo o Centro Nacional de Dados sobre Neve e do Gelo, a 12 de junho aproximadamente 712.000 km2 da superfície gelada da Gronelândia estava derretida. As temperaturas na Gronelândia subiram para 4,4 graus acima do normal na última quarta-feira.

Estes valores nesta altura do ano podem apontar para que a Gronelândia bata o recorde de gelo perdido num só ano. Os dados são citadas pela Euronews.




O professor Jason Box, investigador climático, em declarações à Euronews espera que a fotografia captada por Steffen M. Olsen sirva para tentar evitar mais danos ao clima. "Em primeiro lugar precisamos de parar de emitir carbono para a atmosfera e depois precisamos de ir buscar o carbono que existe na atmosfera e armazená-lo, de alguma maneira, para prevenir que aumente o efeito de gás de estufa", disse Box à Euronews.
