Eliah tem 10 anos e escondeu-se de um carro da polícia enquanto brincava
Foto: Instagram
"Eles mataram George Floyd". Foi esta a justificação que Eliah, de 10 anos, deu ao pai quando se escondeu de um carro da polícia enquanto jogava basquetebol na rua em Connecticut, nos EUA. O pai de Eliah partilhou o vídeo do momento no Instagram. 

Relacionado
Donald Trump proíbe estrangulamentos por polícias após morte de George Floyd
Donald Trump proíbe estrangulamentos por polícias após morte de George Floyd
"Debati-me durante uns dias antes de decidir publicar isto. Eu estava a trabalhar a ver o meu filho encestar na entrada de casa quando apanhei isto. Derrubou-me...", começou por escrever Stacey Pierre-Louis. "Vou poupar-vos ao drama, mas crescer preto ou castanho significa, na maioria das vezes, ter medo da polícia".

Ver esta publicação no Instagram

Debated with myself for a few days before deciding to post this. I was at work watching my son shoot hoops in the driveway when I caught this. It floored me... I’ll save the dramatics, but growing up black or brown most of the time means fearing the police vs looking up to them. I live in an affluent neighborhood in Trumbull with a really good school system. This kid has all the opportunity to do/be whatever he wants unlike many kids who look like him because resources aren’t made available. Why does he feel like he has to hide when he isn’t doing anything wrong? I asked him why he did that when he got home. He replied; "because they killed George Floyd". Stunned, I replied;ok kiddo. I didn’t know what and still don’t know what to say to him to make it better. A manager at my job told me to tell him that doing what he did is ridiculous and that I should teach him not to be fearful of police. Deep down I don’t know if it’s true, maybe staying out of the way is best. He didn’t learn this behavior at home. We stream movies so he doesn’t see the news and we don’t talk negatively about police. No need to reply in the comments, but think to yourself.. What would you say?

Uma publicação partilhada por Stacey Pierre-Louis (@lacetight) a



Depois, Pierre-Louis explica que o filho vive num bairro com um bom sistema de educação, tendo todas as oportunidades para ser o que muitas crianças não podem. E questiona: "Porque é que ele sente que tem que se esconder quando não fez nada de mal?".

Quando perguntou ao filho o porquê, o rapaz respondeu: "Porque eles mataram George Floyd". "Não sabia e ainda não sei o que dizer-lhe para ajudar. No meu trabalho disseram-me para lhe dizer que fazer aquilo era ridículo e que eu devia ensiná-lo a não ter medo da polícia. No fundo não sei se é verdade, talvez ficar longe do caminho seja melhor", escreveu.

George Floyd, um cidadão afro-americano de 46 anos, morreu no dia 25 de maio, em Minneapolis, depois de um polícia lhe ter pressionado o pescoço com um joelho durante cerca de oito minutos enquanto Floyd dizia que não conseguia respirar.
Saber mais
Seleccione as palavras-chave em baixo para receber alertas por mail e na App da Sabado

Comentários

Faltam 300 caracteres
Próximo artigo
Mais notícias deMundo

© Copyright SÁBADO
Todos os direitos reservados.

Marketing Automation certified by E-GOI

Copyright © 2020. Todos os direitos reservados. É expressamente proibida a reprodução na totalidade ou em parte, em qualquer tipo de suporte, sem prévia permissão por escrito da Cofina Media S.A.
Consulte a Política de Privacidade Cofina.