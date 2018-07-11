Is this the first Juventus jersey signed by CR7 ? Actually is it the first Juventus jersey that Cristiano Ronaldo signed as new player of Juventus FC? Yes it is! Great to be on vacation in such beautiful @westincostanavarino resort and being able to meet the legend! Thank you Cristiano for your kindness, very admirable. ?? ?? ?? #cristianoronaldo #cr7 #westin #spg #greece #westincostanavarino #pallonedoro #champion #beautifuldestinations #resort #vacation #liga #summer2018 #sgthesign #football #star #soccer #juventus #fenomeno #greattime #bestoftheday #worldchampion #7 #ballondor #legend #celebrity #seriea #costanavarino #vip #instagood
Uma publicação partilhada por S&G Thesign (@sgthesign) aRelacionado
De férias na Grécia, o internacional português foi interpelado por duas fãs do clube italiano que quiseram uma recordação do melhor do mundo.
Cristiano Ronaldo foi confirmado como reforço dos italianos da Juventus esta terça-feira e já distribuiu autógrafos aos fãs. De férias na Grécia, o internacional português esteve com duas fãs bianconeri e o pai, orgulhoso do momento, não resistiu a partilhar o momento nas redes sociais, através do perfil da sua empresa.
