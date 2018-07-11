Cristiano Ronaldo foi confirmado como reforço dos italianos da Juventus esta terça-feira e já distribuiu autógrafos aos fãs. De férias na Grécia, o internacional português esteve com duas fãs bianconeri e o pai, orgulhoso do momento, não resistiu a partilhar o momento nas redes sociais, através do perfil da sua empresa.





Ainda não há data oficial para a apresentação de Ronaldo como jogador da Vecchia Signora mas a corrida às novas camisolas com o seu número 7 tem sido incessante. Na publicação, o pai da menina italiana que recebeu o primeiro autógrafo diz-se "agradecido por ter a oportunidade de conhecer a lenda".



