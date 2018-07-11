Cristiano Ronaldo foi confirmado como reforço dos italianos da Juventus esta terça-feira e já distribuiu autógrafos aos fãs. De férias na Grécia, o internacional português esteve com duas fãs bianconeri e o pai, orgulhoso do momento, não resistiu a partilhar o momento nas redes sociais, através do perfil da sua empresa. 

Is this the first Juventus jersey signed by CR7 ? Actually is it the first Juventus jersey that Cristiano Ronaldo signed as new player of Juventus FC? Yes it is! Great to be on vacation in such beautiful @westincostanavarino resort and being able to meet the legend! Thank you Cristiano for your kindness, very admirable. ?? ?? ?? #cristianoronaldo #cr7 #westin #spg #greece #westincostanavarino #pallonedoro #champion #beautifuldestinations #resort #vacation #liga #summer2018 #sgthesign #football #star #soccer #juventus #fenomeno #greattime #bestoftheday #worldchampion #7 #ballondor #legend #celebrity #seriea #costanavarino #vip #instagood

Uma publicação partilhada por S&G Thesign (@sgthesign) a

Ainda não há data oficial para a apresentação de Ronaldo como jogador da Vecchia Signora mas a corrida às novas camisolas com o seu número 7 tem sido incessante. Na publicação, o pai da menina italiana que recebeu o primeiro autógrafo diz-se "agradecido por ter a oportunidade de conhecer a lenda".

De recordar que Cristiano Ronaldo assinou um contrato de 120 milhões de euros com duração de quatro épocas, com o Real Madrid a receber 105 milhões pela transferência. Chega assim ao fim um ciclo de 9 anos em que marcou 450 golos em 438 jogos com a camisola dos merengues, tornando-se no melhor marcador da sua história.

No clube espanhol, o craque português ganhou quatro edições da Liga dos Campeões, dois campeonatos, duas supertaças de Espanha, três supertaças europeias e três Mundiais de clubes. No Real Madrid recebeu quatro das suas cinco Bolas de Ouro.
