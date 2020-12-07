Floyd Mayweather vai lutar contra um YouTuber
Quatro anos depois de um combate com Connan McGregor, Floyd Mayweather Jr. volta a pisar um ringue de boxe, desta vez para defrontar um youtuber norte-americano chamado Logan Paul. O combate especial tem data marcada para 20 de fevereiro e promete voltar a mover milhões de dólares. 

Mayweather tem um dos maiores recordes de sempre de combates, tendo vencido cinquenta combates oficiais e nunca perdeu ou empatou nenhum. Foi campeão mundial em cinco categorias de peso e medalha de bronze olímpica. Já Logan Paul é um youtuber que, apesar de milhões de seguidores fiéis, foi bastante criticado por ter filmado o cadáver de um homem que se tinha suicidado numa floresta japonesa. O jovem de 25 anos tem um combate de boxe no seu registo, tendo sido derrotado pelo youtuber KSI.

Este combate contra Logan Paul não se vai classificar como um combate profissional, mas sim um de exibição, como aconteceu em 2018 quando o campeão de boxe lutou contra Tenshin Nasukawa, um kickboxer que perdeu por KO logo no primeiro assalto.

Este será o terceiro regresso aos ringues de Floyd Money Mayweather, desde que se retirou em 2015. Em 2017 derrotou Conor McGregor, estrela de MMA, depois foi a vez de lutar contra Tenshin Nasukawa e agora será a vez de defrontar Logan. 

O desafio surgiu a partir do youtuber que disse em entrevista ao TMZ: "Se apanhar o Floyd, numa luta de verdade, luta de rua, sem dúvida... MMA? Octógano? Dou-lhe uma tareia. O único lugar onde acho que o Floyd se sente seguro é num ringue, mas, para ser sincero, nem me importo. Lutaria com ele em qualquer lugar", disse o jovem YouTuber.

A resposta surgiu via Twitter: "É melhor essas miúdas do YouTube encontrarem algumas Barbie para brincar, porque eu não estou para brincadeiras de crianças. Há três anos um lutador do UFC disse o meu nome e eu tive de lhe colocar uma açaime", escreveu Mayweather, em referência ao combate com McGregor que venceu sem dificuldades.

