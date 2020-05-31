YouTuber entrega filho adotivo com autismo a outra família
Myka Stauffer é uma YouTuber com mais de 700 mil seguidores. Desde 2014 que cria vídeos sobre a sua vida em família com os cinco filhos. Um deles, Huxley, foi adotado em 2017. Porém, a 26 de maio, Stauffer e o marido, James, anunciaram num vídeo que Huxley tinha ido viver para outra casa. A criança tem autismo. 

Relacionado
Como o Sinatra ajudou Miguel a vencer o autismo
Como o Sinatra ajudou Miguel a vencer o autismo
Como é ser mãe e ter autismo
Como é ser mãe e ter autismo
No vídeo "uma atualização sobre a nossa família", publicado depois de Huxley ter deixado de aparecer nas imagens publicadas pelos Stauffer nas redes sociais e os seguidores o questionarem, o casal diz que Huxley está a viver com outra família mais bem equipada para lidar com as necessidades médicas. 



"Quando Huxley veio para casa, houve muito mais necessidades especiais de que não sabíamos e que não nos disseram", detalha Myka. "Após várias análises, várias avaliações, vários profissionais de saúde sentiram que ele precisava de outo encaixe e que as suas necessidades médicas - ele precisava de mais."

Há meses que Huxley interagia com outras famílias com vista à sua saída de casa dos Stauffer. Nos comentários ao vídeo, depois de ser criticada, Myka Stauffer garantiu que nunca iria "desistir" de uma criança com necessidades especiais. Segundo Stauffer, a agência de adoção indicou que Huxley tinha sofrido danos cerebrais.



"Várias coisas assustadoras aconteceram dentro de casa quanto aos nossos outros filhos, e se estes eventos acontecessem com um dos meus filhos biológicos, depois de toda a ajuda e depois dos comportamentos a que assistimos tristemente não teríamos outra saída que não encontrar ajuda e fazer com que as suas necessidades fossem tratadas", escreveu. O casal tem outros quatro filhos abaixo dos oito anos de idade, Kova, Jaka, Radley e Onyx. 

"Huxley quis esta decisão a 100%. Vimos isso durante tempo em família com outras pessoas, ele constantemente escolhia-as e indicava-o e mostrava tons de emoção para nos fazer ver e saber que queria isto. Huxley nunca pode decidir nada sobre a sua adoção, e ele precisava de mais ajuda e tambem queria isso e sabemos isso a 100%", escreveu Myka Stauffer. 



Segundo a BBC, desde 2017 - quando Huxley foi adotado - que o casal recebia acordos de publicidade e receitas pelos vídeos. Os Stauffer pediram aos seguidores que fizessem doações para os ajudar no processo de adoção internacional. Criaram vários vídeos sobre a adoção de Huxley e os desafios que ele enfrentava. 

No YouYube, apesar de algumas pessoas terem compreendido a decisão, outras criticaram-na, acusando os Stauffer de explorar a criança. 
Saber mais
Seleccione as palavras-chave em baixo para receber alertas por mail e na App da Sabado
Próximo artigo
Mais notícias deVida

© Copyright SÁBADO
Todos os direitos reservados.

Marketing Automation certified by E-GOI

Copyright © 2020. Todos os direitos reservados. É expressamente proibida a reprodução na totalidade ou em parte, em qualquer tipo de suporte, sem prévia permissão por escrito da Cofina Media S.A.
Consulte a Política de Privacidade Cofina.