Val Kilmer, outrora sex symbol dos anos 90, surpreendeu ao aparecer numa festa solidária no passado domingo. As suas aparições públicas têm sido raras, depois de ter anunciado em 2017 que tinha um cancro na garganta. 

O objetivo era arrecadar fundos para a fundação TwainMania. A aparição pública rara serviu para "ajudar" à recolha de donativos: "Em toda a minha vida, tudo o que sempre quis foi usar a arte para educar. Como ator, isto materializa-se em esforços para entreter e espalhar talento", explica na sua mensagem de Instagram.

Em 2019, o ator, que interpretou Jim Morrison e Batman, está mais magro e envelhecido devido ao combate à doença.

In all of my life, all I have ever wanted to do is to use art to educate. As an actor this materializes in the effort to always be entertaining and with flair. Building on that notion, I've always strived to deliver the qualities that my characters had to possess and for a good many, somehow they have lived on. I reckon it is because I have never failed to find a deep and absolutely committed truth that I could believe in and respect. This same dedication is what I have brought to the @twainmania - along with Brad and Dom, who have dedicated their lives to proving there is an inspiration in education that this kind of curriculum will be the litmus test. Last night we got to share our know-how and spirit and plan to prove it right here in Los Angeles, if you give us the chance. Though we can only achieve this nationally, with like-minded believers like you. I can't thank all my friends, who manage to join me, enough. Sanam de Loren of @delorendesign and @santiagoarana with The Agency, sincere gratitude for welcoming me and my guests to your Sky Lane house. And thank YOU for taking your time read this. I hope you’ll take a moment to support this crucial cause. Let's bring empathy, tolerance and literacy to schools together. Learn more and consider a donation by going to the link in my bio and tapping on TwainMania Foundation

