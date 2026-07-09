Emmys: "Hacks" bate recorde na comédia ao somar 24 nomeações

A quinta e última temporada da série da HBO Max tornou-se a comédia mais nomeada de sempre numa única edição dos Emmy Awards, superando a marca anteriormente partilhada por "The Studio" e "The Bear".

A série Hacks fez história esta quarta-feira ao tornar-se a comédia mais nomeada de sempre numa única edição dos Emmy Awards. A produção da HBO Max arrecadou 24 nomeações para a 78.ª edição dos prémios, que distinguem os melhores programas de televisão exibidos entre 1 de junho de 2025 e 31 de maio de 2026. O anterior recorde pertencia a The Studio (2025) e The Bear (2024), ambas com 23 nomeações.

Entre as principais categorias, Hacks recebeu nomeações para Melhor Série de Comédia, Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia para Jean Smart, Melhor Atriz Secundária para Hannah Einbinder, Melhor Realização e Argumento em Série de Comédia. Ocupa ainda cinco das nomeações (num total de sete) da categoria de Atriz Convidada, entre as quais para o regresso de Laurie Metcalf no papel de Weed, protagonizando uma única e inesquecível cena nesta que foi a quinta e última temporada da série.

Virando a agulha para as séries dramática, o destaque foi para The Pitt (também da HBO Max), que liderou com 25 nomeações, embora longe do recorde de A Guerra dos Tronos (mais HBO Max) que obteve 32 nomeações nos Emmys 2019.

Entre os intérpretes nomeados, regressam nomes consagrados como Steve Carell (Rooster), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Harrison Ford (Shrinking), Lisa Kudrow (The Comeback), Jamie Lee Curtis (The Bear) e Michelle Pfeiffer (Margo's Got Money Troubles). O anúncio ficou também marcado pela presença de 28 nomeados pela primeira vez nas categorias de representação. Entre eles destacam-se Taylor Dearden (The Pitt), Chase Infiniti (The Testaments), Sarah Pidgeon (Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette) e Connor Storrie (Saturday Night Live).

A cerimónia terá lugar a 14 de setembro, em Los Angeles, com apresentação de Mariska Hargitay, a primeira mulher a assumir o papel de anfitriã da cerimónia em 15 anos, após Jane Lynch em 2011.

Conheça os nomeados nas principais categorias:

Melhor Série de Comédia

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Margo's Got Money Troubles

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Widow's Bay

Melhor Série Dramática

The Diplomat

The Gilded Age

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Paradise

The Pitt

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Your Friends & Neighbors

Melhor Minissérie ou Série Antológica

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Beef

DTF St. Louis

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Wonder Man)

Steve Carell (Rooster)

Matthew Rhys (Widow's Bay)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Elle Fanning (Margo's Got Money Troubles)

Lisa Kudrow (The Comeback)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Melhor Ator em Série Dramática

Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Mark Ruffalo (Task)

Rufus Sewell (The Diplomat)

Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Melhor Atriz em Série Dramática

Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)

Chase Infiniti (The Testaments)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Melhor Ator em Minissérie, Série Antológica ou Telefilme

Riz Ahmed (Bait)

Jason Bateman (Black Rabbit)

Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story)

Oscar Isaac (Beef)

Matthew Rhys (The Beast in Me)

Melhor Atriz em Minissérie, Série Antológica ou Telefilme

Claire Danes (The Beast in Me)

Sally Field (Remarkably Bright Creatures)

Carey Mulligan (Beef)

Sarah Pidgeon (Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette)

Sarah Snook (All Her Fault)

Melhor Ator Secundário em Série de Comédia

Colman Domingo (The Four Seasons)

Paul W. Downs (Hacks)

Harrison Ford (Shrinking)

Nick Offerman (Margo's Got Money Troubles)

Stephen Root (Widow's Bay)

Michael Urie (Shrinking)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Melhor Atriz Secundária em Série de Comédia

Dale Dickey (Widow's Bay)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate O'Flynn (Widow's Bay)

Michelle Pfeiffer (Margo's Got Money Troubles)

Megan Stalter (Hacks)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Melhor Ator Secundário em Série Dramática

Patrick Ball (The Pitt)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Shawn Hatosy (The Pitt)

Gerran Howell (The Pitt)

Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)

Tom Pelphrey (Task)

Carlos-Manuel Vesga (Pluribus)

Melhor Atriz Secundária em Série Dramática

Taylor Dearden (The Pitt)

Fiona Dourif (The Pitt)

Allison Janney (The Diplomat)

Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt)

Sepideh Moafi (The Pitt)

Julianne Nicholson (Paradise)

Karolina Wydra (Pluribus)

Melhor Realização em Série de Comédia

Randall Einhorn (Abbott Elementary)

Christopher Storer (The Bear)

Andrew DeYoung (The Chair Company)

Lucia Aniello (Hacks)

Mary Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show)

Hiro Murai (Widow's Bay)

Melhor Realização em Série Dramática

Salli Richardson Whitfield (The Gilded Age)

Hanelle M. Culpepper (Paradise)

Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Vince Gilligan (Pluribus)

Saul Metzstein (Slow Horses)

Salli Richardson Whitfield (Task)

Melhor Realização em Minissérie, Série Antológica ou Telefilme

Jake Schreier (Beef)

Lee Sung Jin (Beef)

Jason Bateman (Black Rabbit)

Steven Conrad (DTF St. Louis)

Melhor Argumento em Série de Comédia

Abbott Elementary – "Team Building"

The Chair Company – "Life Goes By Too F**king Fast, It Really Does."

The Comeback – "Valerie Does It All"

Hacks – "Hacks (Finale)"

Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat – "Mergers And Acquisitions"

Widow's Bay – "Welcome To Widow's Bay!"

Melhor Argumento em Série Dramática

The Diplomat – "Amagansett"

The Pitt – "1:00 P.M."

The Pitt – "12:00 P.M."

Pluribus – "We Is Us"

Slow Horses – "Scars"

Task – "A Still Small Voice"

Melhor Argumento em Minissérie, Série Antológica ou Telefilme

All Her Fault – "Episode 8"

The Beast In Me – "Sick Puppy"

Beef – "All The Things We're Never Going To Have"

Death By Lightning

DTF St. Louis