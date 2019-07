Afinal, Simba é uma leoa

View this post on Instagram

BABY NUTRITION: There is SO much research and care that goes into ensuring every baby born at the Zoo has a healthy diet. When #lion cub Bahati wasn't gaining enough weight from nursing, our Curator of Nutrition had to design a special fat and protein-heavy diet plan for the growing carnivore. @DallasNews has all the details on setting our babies up for success, from hand-feeding newborns if mom can't do it, to ensuring pregnant moms are eating enough, and more – this is a MUST READ: bit.ly/DZBabyDiets Direct link is in our bio!