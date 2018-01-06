Nos últimos três anos de vida, este border collie espantava animais selvagens que apareciam na pista de aterragem. No seu último dia de vida, "recebeu umas merecidas festinhas" e perseguiu um mocho

Aos nove anos, Piper morreu. Nos últimos três anos de vida, este border collie controlou os animais selvagens que apareciam na pista de aterragem do aeroporto de Michigan, espantando-os para estes não se magoarem.



Piper lutava há dois anos contra um cancro da próstata. No seu último dia de vida, conta o seu dono, o border collie "jogou futebol, recebeu umas merecidas festinhas e perseguiu mais um mocho". Enquanto K-9 Piper do aeroporto de Michigan, este cão perseguiu 8,367 animais selvagens.

<blockquote class="imgur-embed-pub" lang="en" data-id="5IqnuBB"><a href="//imgur.com/5IqnuBB">Airport guard dog.</a></blockquote><script async src="//s.imgur.com/min/embed.js" charset="utf-8"></script>



Era o trabalho de sonho para qualquer cão. Desde 2014, trabalhava 40 horas por semana ao lado do seu dono, o gestor de operações do aeroporto Brian Edwards. Piper evitava colisões entre animais selvagens e aviões, que são situações perigosas tanto para os passageiros dos voos como para os animais. Antes dele, o aeroporto usava pirotecnia para afastar animais selvagens, mas Piper fora muito mais eficaz.



"Foi cancro. É a vida. Não é possível antecipar uma coisa destas", lamenta o dono. "Estamos eternamente gratos, especialmente pela diversão dos últimos três anos", acrescentou. "Morreu o meu melhor amigo", concluiu.

<blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/BdgqAFGlYHl/" data-instgrm-version="8" ><div > <div > <div ></div></div> <p > <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BdgqAFGlYHl/" target="_blank">Friends, . It is with the ultimate sadness I must report the passing of my best friend and love of my life. . Piper passed away tonight peacefully in my arms after fighting a year-long battle with prostate cancer. He fought valiantly, and we did everything we could, but sometimes life just has to take its course. . Today, Piper enjoyed a pain-free day, filled with love from family and friends, mostly his fellow airport employees. He played soccer, got some much deserved butt scratches and yes, he chased away one last snowy owl as he sailed into the night. . As I hope was plainly evident, we are grateful. Grateful to have done what we loved for three years and had a whole hell of a lot of fun doing it. Mostly though, we're grateful for all of your support. It's what's really helped us through the dark days. . As we leave you tonight, know that Piper is in a better place. I only ask for your patience as I take time to tend to my shattered heart. . Lastly, as a final act of true class, the flag you see here draped over Piper’s body flew today at @uscg Air Station Traverse City and was taken down, folded and presented to us and a token of their love. Please join me in thanking the men and women, past and present, of Air Station Traverse City for their awesomeness. Piper and I are forever in your debt. . With love, . Brian & Piper</a></p> <p >Uma publicação partilhada por <a href="https://www.instagram.com/airportk9/" target="_blank"> K-9 Piper</a> (@airportk9) a <time datetime="2018-01-04T02:09:23+00:00">3 de Jan, 2018 às 6:09 PST</time></p></div></blockquote> <script async defer src="//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js"></script>





