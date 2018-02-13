Para proteger outros cães e o dono, Peter enfrentou um urso negro. Mas acabou por perder a vida.

Uma história sobre coragem e amor canino. Enquanto passeava ao lado do dono e dos sete amigos cães, o velho cão Peter viu um urso negro. Para proteger os cães e o dono, Peter enfrentou o urso, mas acabou por perder a vida.



A história está a ser contada pelo serviço de tratamento de animais "Me & My Shadow", que eram os cuidadores do cão. "Hoje perdemos o nosso corajoso e velhinho Pete. Os cães aperceberam-se da presença de um urso negro junto ao local onde estávamos a passear esta manhã. Eu não dei conta, provavelmente por causa da chuva. O Peter aproximou-se e manteve-o parado enquanto eu fugia para um lugar seguro com os outros cães. Quando senti que estava seguro, voltei e consegui afastar o urso mas o Pete estava ferido gravemente", pode ler-se na legenda da fotografia.

Below is an account from my husband of yesterdays pack walk. "Today we lost our brave, old man Pete. The dogs surprised a black bear just off the trail while we were hiking this morning. It must not have heard or smelled us with the pouring rain. It felt threatened and turned around. Pete stepped up and held off the bear until I could get the other dogs to safety. Once I was sure they were safe, I went back and scared the bear off, but Pete was gravely injured. I was able to get him back down to the main trail and, thanks to Cathi and Kate, we were able to get him in a car and to the hospital pretty quickly. He held on like a real trooper the whole time, and he was never alone in his pain. The x-rays revealed some pretty bad spinal damage that would mean he could never walk again, if he survived all the surgeries (not a certain thing at his age). We decided it was best to let him go this afternoon. Run free Pete, you no longer have all those aches and pains of old age. You had a great 18 months with us running the days away like you loved." Please light a candle for Pete and remember that fostering and rescuing a dog can sometimes save you. Senior dogs have so much to give. Love you Petey. Save me some cheese for when we see each other again. ?? ??

Uma publicação partilhada por Me & My Shadow Pets (@mmspets) a 12 de Fev, 2018 às 1:16 PST



Pelo confronto com o urso, o cão ficou em mau estado. O animal foi levado para o hospital, mas acabou por ser eutanasiado, por decisão do médico e da família, que o acolhera com alguma idade, há pouco mais de um ano.



A história está a emocionar os utilizadores das redes sociais Twitter e Instagram. O jornalista do The Guardian Ben White prestou a sua homenagem: "O Pete protegeu com bravura o resto do grupo que conseguiu manter-se em segurança. Ele era um cão velhinho que se transformou num verdadeiro herói. Descansa em paz 'Pete, o Herói'."



