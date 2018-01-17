Michelle nasceu em Chicado, Illinois, nos EUA, há 54 anos. Este é o primeiro aniversário de advogada depois da saída do casal da Casa Branca e começou com um ramo de flores oferecido pelo marido. Também no Instagram, Michelle agradeceu a surpresa de Obama e as felicitações dos seguidores.



"Obrigado, Barack, pelas flores deixadas no escritória na manhã de hoje. És o meu melhor amigo, fã, e nunca me vou fartar de receber cartões e flores enviados por ti. E a todos os que enviaram felicitações ou deixaram mensagens nas redes sociais: não imaginam o bom que é sermos recordados por vocês. Fazer anos (54!) pode ser agridoce, mas as vossas mensagens de esperança, generosidade e calor fazem-nos lembrar o quão abençoados somos", diz a mensagem.









