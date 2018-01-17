You're not only my wife and the mother of my children, you're my best friend. I love your strength, your grace, and your determination. And I love you more each day. Happy Birthday, @MichelleObama
Thank you @BarackObama for the beautiful flowers waiting for me in the office this morning. You’re my best friend, biggest fan, and getting notes and flowers from you will never get old. And to the many people from around the country who sent cards and posted on social media, you have no idea how much we love hearing from you. I know birthdays can sometimes be bittersweet (54!), but your messages of hope, generosity, and warmth have always reminded me how lucky and blessed we are.
"És a minha melhor amiga": Obama encanta com parabéns a Michelle
Antigo presidente dos EUA deixou mensagem de parabéns à mulher, que completa 54 anos. A ex-primeira-dama já respondeu.
O antigo presidente dos EUA Barack Obama celebrou o aniversário da mulher, Michelle, com uma mensagem de amor publicada na sua conta oficial de Instagram. E, em menos de uma hora, a publicação alcançou quase um milhões de gostos.
"Não és apenas a minha mulher ou a mãe das minhas filhas, és também a minha melhor amiga. Amo a tua força, a tua elegância e a tua determinação. E amo-te cada dia mais. Parabéns", pode ler-se na legenda da foto do casal.
