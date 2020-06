Como as flores influenciam o estado de espírito

View this post on Instagram

Chin up, New York! We know it’s been a weird week but there will always be Flower Flashes. And there will always be reminders that joy and hope and beauty abound! LMD took blooms from a canceled event and outfitted this phone booth for your viewing pleasure. Stay healthy! Yours, the Flower Bandit #flowersfornewyork #flowerflash #LMDxNYC @museumofsex