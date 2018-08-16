Aretha Franklin, a Rainha da Soul, morreu esta quinta-feira aos 76 anos. As homenagens à cantora norte-americana começam a encher as redes sociais.



"Esta fotografia foi tirada em 2012, quando Aretha e eu nos apresentámos numa festa em homenagem ao nosso amigo Marvin Hamlisch. É difícil imaginar um mundo sem ela. Não só era uma cantora excepcionalmente brilhante, como o seu compromisso com os direitos civis causou um impacto indelével no mundo", escreveu Barbra Streisand.





"Que vida! Que legado! Tanto amor, respeito e gratitude", disse.

Também Carole King deixou uma pequena homenagem a Aretha.





"A perda de Aretha Franklin é um golpe para todos os que amam a verdadeira música: música que vem do coração, da alma e da Igreja. A sua voz era única, a sua forma de tocar piano era subestimada — ela era uma das minhas pianistas favoritas", disse Elton John através do Instagram.







"Saudações à Rainha. A melhor cantora que alguma vez conheci", escreveu o músico John Legend.

"Obrigada, Aretha Franklin. Vamos sentir a tua falta", disse Mia Farrow.





Paul McCartney partilhou uma fotografia da Rainha da Soul no Twitter. "Vamos todos tirar um momento para agradecer pela bonita vida de Aretha Franklin, a Rainha das nossas almas, que nos inspirou a todos por muitos, muitos anos. Ela vai deixar saudades mas a memória da sua grandeza como música e grande ser humano vai viver connosco para sempre. Com amor, Paul", escreveu o músico.





