Aretha Franklin, a Rainha da Soul, morreu esta quinta-feira aos 76 anos. As homenagens à cantora norte-americana começam a encher as redes sociais.

"Esta fotografia foi tirada em 2012, quando Aretha e eu nos apresentámos numa festa em homenagem ao nosso amigo Marvin Hamlisch. É difícil imaginar um mundo sem ela. Não só era uma cantora excepcionalmente brilhante, como o seu compromisso com os direitos civis causou um impacto indelével no mundo", escreveu Barbra Streisand.


Também Carole King deixou uma pequena homenagem a Aretha. "Que vida! Que legado! Tanto amor, respeito e gratitude", disse.



"A perda de Aretha Franklin é um golpe para todos os que amam a verdadeira música: música que vem do coração, da alma e da Igreja. A sua voz era única, a sua forma de tocar piano era subestimada — ela era uma das minhas pianistas favoritas", disse Elton John através do Instagram.

The loss of Aretha Franklin is a blow for everybody who loves real music: Music from the heart, the soul and the Church. Her voice was unique, her piano playing underrated – she was one of my favourite pianists. I was fortunate enough to spend time with her and witness her last performance – a benefit for the Elton John AIDS Foundation at St John The Divine Cathedral. She was obviously unwell, and I wasn’t sure she could perform. But Aretha did and she raised the roof. She sang and played magnificently, and we all wept. We were witnessing the greatest soul artist of all time. I adored her and worshipped her talent. God bless her. My condolences to all her family and friends. We shared the same birthday – and that meant so much to me. The whole world will miss her but will always rejoice in her remarkable legacy. The Queen is dead. Long live the Queen. @arethasings #RIP #ArethaFranklin #QueenOfSoul @ejaf

"Saudações à Rainha. A melhor cantora que alguma vez conheci", escreveu o músico John Legend.




"Obrigada, Aretha Franklin. Vamos sentir a tua falta", disse Mia Farrow.




Paul McCartney partilhou uma fotografia da Rainha da Soul no Twitter. "Vamos todos tirar um momento para agradecer pela bonita vida de Aretha Franklin, a Rainha das nossas almas, que nos inspirou a todos por muitos, muitos anos. Ela vai deixar saudades mas a memória da sua grandeza como música e grande ser humano vai viver connosco para sempre. Com amor, Paul", escreveu o músico.


