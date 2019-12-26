Milhares de mulheres estão a optar por utilizar meios contracetivos que para além de impedirem que a pessoa engravide, evitam também o aparecimento do período. Pelo menos um quinto das mulheres que utilizam um implante contracetivo já não sangram uma vez por mês, explica o The Guardian, acrescentando ainda que há muitas mulheres que usam outros métodos, como utilizar a pílula de forma ininterrupta. 

A opção de não ter período é conseguida através de contracetivos hormonais que utilizam versões sintéticas de estrogéno e progesterona que interferem com o ciclo menstrual. Para além de prevenirem gravidezes, muitas vezes estes métodos resultam na diminuição do fluxo menstrual ou até que este cesse. Com estes contracetivos, muitas mulheres podem passar meses ou até anos sem terem uma única vez o período.

"Não ter mais o período é uma benção", confessou Jaimi Kendall, de 25 anos, ao jornal britânico. Já Catriona Clarke, 25, de Cambridge, revela que os seus períodos "não eram assim tão maus", mas que "eram bastante desconfortáveis e uma confusão. E, dado o quão caro os produtos de períodos podem ser, uma confusão cara".

O jornal The Guardian refere que a menstruação é um processo que não tem funções de "limpeza corporal" e que não é necessário para o corpo feminino ser saudável. E que na verdade a menstruação está mesmo ligada a problemas físicos e mentais, incluindo depressão. Para além de causar desconforto físico em milhares de pessoas, refere o Sistema Nacional Inglês, principalmente junto do público mais jovem (entre os 16 e os 24 anos).

A ginecologista Jane Thomas juntou mesmo ao jornal que o corpo humano não está habituado a ter tantos períodos. Historicamente, a mulher passava muito mais tempo grávida ou a amamentar, o que atrasa o regresso da menstruação. "Era uma minoria as pessoas que tinham apenas duas crianças e que continuavam a ter período para o resto da vida", disse a médica que considera que ter períodos regulares é sinal de boa saúde, há várias especialistas que afirmam não haver benefícios diretos para o corpo. Judith Stephenson, professora de saúde reprodutora e sexual na University College London diz não só que os períodos de pouco servem como também seria benéfico se não existissem: "É uma das falhas de design de Deus. Não só não é útil ter estes períodos como não tê-los traria benefícios como reduzir as anemias por falta de ferro".

Estudos recentes referem que ao contrário do que foi dito durante anos, não há qualquer benefício para as mulheres que tomam a pílula em fazerem "pausas" de sete dias para terem o período. Em janeiro, a Faculdade de Saúde Sexual e Reprodutora emitiu um estudo que afirma que não há qualquer benefício em termos de saúde em fazer uma pausa entre a toma de pílulas. Mas este estudo tem sido criticado por vários especialistas que afirmam que não houve tempo suficiente para provar que é benéfico tomar ininterruptamente a pílula.

Há ainda muitas mulheres que preferem não utilizar meios contracetivos hormonais pelas alterações que estas podem provocar no corpo.

Este movimento de mulheres que preferem não ter um ciclo menstrual surge em simultâneo com outro que refere que o período feminino deve ser celebrado como uma coisa natural e que deve acabar o estigma em torno de uma função corporal que acontece mensalmente. 

