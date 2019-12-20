Ver esta publicação no Instagram
Today, I laughed to keep from crying. Today, I visited where my legacy lived. Today, I spoke with my past. Today, I promised my ancestors I would take care of their offspring. Today, I told them their anguish did not die. Today, I told them their soul coursed my veins. Today, I visited their sleeping place. Today, I communed with their blood. Today, I listened for their instruction. Today, I yielded to their desires. Today, I remembered their existence. Today, I visited yesterday. Ashé -R.J. Ledet Today, a number of #tulaneschoolofmedicine students experienced the @whitneyplantation for the first time. Pictured in the background is an original slave quarter and in front of it are original BLACK medical students with promise to carry the legacy of our ancestors. What a time to be ALIVE! @melanindoc @melanincoated @thechocolatedocs @whitecoatsblackdoctors @teambmwc #blackdoctors #melanindoc #whitecoatsblackdoctors #thechocolatedocs #diversityinmedicine #tulanemed #tusomsnma #diversityinmedicine #whitneyplantation
Uma publicação partilhada por Russell Joseph Ledet (@maleahandmahlinasbaba) a
