Um grupo de estudantes de ascendência africana da Faculdade de Medicina da Universidade de Tulane, no estado norte-americano do Luisiana, decidiram fazer-se fotografar frente a uma antiga casa de escravos. Russel Ledet, que teve a ideia, acredita que os seus antepassados estavam a olhar para baixo, sorrindo."Nós somos os sonhos mais loucos dos nossos antepassados", escreveu na fotografia que foi colocada no Instagram e que se tornou viral. "Ao fundo, um dormitório de escravos. À frente, descendentes de escravos e estudantes de medicina." Na fotografia aparecem 15 estudantes vestidos de preto e com as batas médicas brancas por cima, com a cara trancada. "Podem ver na nossa cara que sabíamos muito bem onde estávamos e a fazer o nosso melhor para personificar a resiliência dos nossos antepassados", disse ao Washington Post Sydney Labat.Um aluno disse aos meios de comunicação social norte-americanos: "Para nós, a luta na faculdade de Medicina é real. Não só seremos médicos, como seremos médicos negros".A ideia da fotografia surgiu quando Ledet visitou aquela plantação com a filha de nove anos, durante o Verão. Atualmente aquela antiga senzala está transformada num museu da escravatura (o único sobre o tema nos EUA).O Luisiana foi umas das primeiras 13 colónias dos EUA e um dos grandes centros esclavagistas na história inicial daquele país e os alunos afirmam que esta fotografia representa uma "resistência ancestral". Foram tiradas três fotografias, no total. A que se tornou viral, uma em que surgem com os punhos erguidos (como os Black Panther fizeram nos Jogos Olímpicos de 1968) e uma terceira onde estavam reunidos no alpendre.Sobre esta terceira fotografia, disse Labat: "Sentíamo-nos diferentes naquele alpendre. E a razão era de que sentíamos que estávamos em território sagrado, que era ali que eles viviam. E sentimos a sua presença a 100%".