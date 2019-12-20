Um grupo de estudantes de ascendência africana da Faculdade de Medicina da Universidade de Tulane, no estado norte-americano do Luisiana, decidiram fazer-se fotografar frente a uma antiga casa de escravos. Russel Ledet, que teve a ideia, acredita que os seus antepassados estavam a olhar para baixo, sorrindo.

"Nós somos os sonhos mais loucos dos nossos antepassados", escreveu na fotografia que foi colocada no Instagram e que se tornou viral. "Ao fundo, um dormitório de escravos. À frente, descendentes de escravos e estudantes de medicina." Na fotografia aparecem 15 estudantes vestidos de preto e com as batas médicas brancas por cima, com a cara trancada. "Podem ver na nossa cara que sabíamos muito bem onde estávamos e a fazer o nosso melhor para personificar a resiliência dos nossos antepassados", disse ao Washington Post Sydney Labat. 

Um aluno disse aos meios de comunicação social norte-americanos: "Para nós, a luta na faculdade de Medicina é real. Não só seremos médicos, como seremos médicos negros". 

Today, I laughed to keep from crying. Today, I visited where my legacy lived. Today, I spoke with my past. Today, I promised my ancestors I would take care of their offspring. Today, I told them their anguish did not die. Today, I told them their soul coursed my veins. Today, I visited their sleeping place. Today, I communed with their blood. Today, I listened for their instruction. Today, I yielded to their desires. Today, I remembered their existence. Today, I visited yesterday. Ashé -R.J. Ledet Today, a number of #tulaneschoolofmedicine students experienced the @whitneyplantation for the first time. Pictured in the background is an original slave quarter and in front of it are original BLACK medical students with promise to carry the legacy of our ancestors. What a time to be ALIVE! @melanindoc @melanincoated @thechocolatedocs @whitecoatsblackdoctors @teambmwc #blackdoctors #melanindoc #whitecoatsblackdoctors #thechocolatedocs #diversityinmedicine #tulanemed #tusomsnma #diversityinmedicine #whitneyplantation

Uma publicação partilhada por Russell Joseph Ledet (@maleahandmahlinasbaba) a



A ideia da fotografia surgiu quando Ledet visitou aquela plantação com a filha de nove anos, durante o Verão. Atualmente aquela antiga senzala está transformada num museu da escravatura (o único sobre o tema nos EUA).

O Luisiana foi umas das primeiras 13 colónias dos EUA e um dos grandes centros esclavagistas na história inicial daquele país e os alunos afirmam que esta fotografia representa uma "resistência ancestral". Foram tiradas três fotografias, no total. A que se tornou viral, uma em que surgem com os punhos erguidos (como os Black Panther fizeram nos Jogos Olímpicos de 1968) e uma terceira onde estavam reunidos no alpendre.

Sobre esta terceira fotografia, disse Labat: "Sentíamo-nos diferentes naquele alpendre. E a razão era de que sentíamos que estávamos em território sagrado, que era ali que eles viviam. E sentimos a sua presença a 100%".
