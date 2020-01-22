Uh, so apparently they restored the Ghent Altarpiece and pic.twitter.com/JljwfEZlzu— F?. A. J. D. S. (@frajds) January 20, 2020
Therapist: The uncovered face of the Lamb of God in the Ghent Altarpiece isn't real. It can't hurt you.— Dr Eleanor Janega (@GoingMedieval) January 20, 2020
The uncovered face of the Lamb of God in the Ghent Altarpiece: pic.twitter.com/RBmm48wN0w
Para poder adicionar esta notícia deverá efectuar login.
Caso não esteja registado no site da SÁBADO, efectue o seu registo gratuito.
© Copyright SÁBADO
Todos os direitos reservados.
Marketing Automation certified by E-GOI
Copyright © 2020. Todos os direitos reservados. É expressamente proibida a reprodução na totalidade ou em parte, em qualquer tipo de suporte, sem prévia permissão por escrito da Cofina Media S.A.
Consulte a Política de Privacidade Cofina.