Não é a primeira vez que um restauro de uma obra de arte traz novas características à mesma. E esta está até a deixar as pessoas um pouco assustadas. O Retábulo de Gante de Hubert e Jan van Eyck que data de 1432 é considerada a primeira grande obra de arte em tinta a óleo. E o seu painel central conta a história de sacrificação do Cordeiro de Deus num altar, numa metáfora para aquilo que Jesus Cristo terá passado.

No entanto, o cordeiro ficou ainda mais parecido com Cristo, depois de uma restauração lhe ter dado olhos maiores e com mais vida, feições mais marcadas e até um nariz e uma boca mais detalhadas. O processo terá custado milhões de euros, mas os especialistas afirmam que esta é a imagem original, uma vez que esta tinha sido corrigida em 1550 por outro artista. 



Os curadores do Instituto Real da Herança Cultural belga afirmaram em comunicado que "não há palavras para descrever o resultado", uma vez que "foi restaurada a vivacidade original, a riqueza de detalhe e as cores brilhantes para que toda a gente possa ver". "Liberto das grossas camadas de verniz amarelo e das sobreposições grosseiras, podemos descobrir a sublime virtuosidade dos Van Eycks". 

Já a responsável de restauros da Catedral de São Bavão, o sítio onde a obra está a em exposição disse que foi "um choque para toda a gente" quando se viram as novas feições. "Nunca se tinha observado nada assim". As redes sociais confirmam esta segunda posição, com muitos utilizadores a acharem a imagem "perturbadora".

