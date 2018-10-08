A cantora norte-americana divulgou nas redes sociais em quem vai votar e o porquê.

Pela primeira vez, Taylor Swift revelou publicamente os seus ideais políticos e apoia um candidato às eleições intercalares de Novembro nos Estados Unidos. Através das redes sociais, a cantora norte-americana do estado do Tennessee manifestou o apoio aos democratas.



Swift frisa que a luta pelos direitos LGBTQ, pela igualdade de género e contra o racismo "aterrorizante, doentio e prevalente" nos Estados Unidos levaram à sua decisão.



"No passado fui relutante em dar voz às minhas opiniões políticas em público, mas devido a vários eventos na minha vida e no mundo nos últimos dois anos, sinto-me muito diferente quanto a isso. Sempre votei e sempre votarei baseando-me em que candidato vai proteger e lutar pelos direitos humanos que eu acredito todos merecermos nesse país", escreveu Taylor Swift. "Acredito na luta pelos direitos LGBTQ, e que qualquer forma de descriminação baseada na orientação sexual ou no género é errada. Eu acredito que o racismo sistemático que ainda vemos neste país contra pessoas de cor é aterrorizante, doentio e prevalente. Não posso votar em alguém que não está disposta a lutar pela dignidade para TODOS os norte-americanos, não importando qual seja a cor da sua pele, o seu género ou quem amam."





A cantora de 28 anos nega assim apoiar Marsha Blackburn, a candidata republicana ao Senado. "Ela votou contra a remuneração justa para as mulheres. Ela votou contra a reautorização do Acto de Violência Contra as Mulheres, que tenta protegê-las da violência doméstica, perseguição e violação. Ela pensa que as empresas têm o direito de recusar servir casais homossexuais. Ela também acredita que não deviam ter direito a casar. Estes não são os valores que quero para o Tennessee", explica.Por isso, manifestou que vai votar em Phil Bredesen para o Senado e em Jim Cooper para a Câmara dos Representantes.