I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting!
A cantora norte-americana divulgou nas redes sociais em quem vai votar e o porquê.
Pela primeira vez, Taylor Swift revelou publicamente os seus ideais políticos e apoia um candidato às eleições intercalares de Novembro nos Estados Unidos. Através das redes sociais, a cantora norte-americana do estado do Tennessee manifestou o apoio aos democratas.
Swift frisa que a luta pelos direitos LGBTQ, pela igualdade de género e contra o racismo "aterrorizante, doentio e prevalente" nos Estados Unidos levaram à sua decisão.
"No passado fui relutante em dar voz às minhas opiniões políticas em público, mas devido a vários eventos na minha vida e no mundo nos últimos dois anos, sinto-me muito diferente quanto a isso. Sempre votei e sempre votarei baseando-me em que candidato vai proteger e lutar pelos direitos humanos que eu acredito todos merecermos nesse país", escreveu Taylor Swift. "Acredito na luta pelos direitos LGBTQ, e que qualquer forma de descriminação baseada na orientação sexual ou no género é errada. Eu acredito que o racismo sistemático que ainda vemos neste país contra pessoas de cor é aterrorizante, doentio e prevalente. Não posso votar em alguém que não está disposta a lutar pela dignidade para TODOS os norte-americanos, não importando qual seja a cor da sua pele, o seu género ou quem amam."
