A actriz norte-americana Selma Blair revelou que foi diagnosticada com esclerose múltipla e que padece da doença já há alguns anos. A revelação foi feita na sua conta pessoal da rede social Instagram, este domingo, 21 de Outubro.Blair, de 46 anos, foi diagnosticada com a doença em Agosto, embora tenha começado a sentir os sintomas há vários anos.A actriz revelou que foi inspirada pela estilista Allisa Swanson para que se abrisse sobre o seu caso: ""Ela coloca, cuidadosamente, as minhas pernas nas minhas calças, puxa os meus tops para a cabeça, abotoa os meus casacos e dá o seu ombro para me equilibrar. Eu tenho #esclerosemúltipla", escreveu Blair na partilha que tem mais de 89.958 gostos.