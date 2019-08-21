We are married!!! I'm the happiest I can be ?? I'm so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman. pic.twitter.com/RA3iKAgMOs— ??ω?????? (@pewdiepie) August 20, 2019
Ver esta publicação no Instagram
Yesterday, the 19th of August - after exactly 8 years since we met - we celebrated our wedding with our closest friends and family. It was the most beautiful day, which I will treasure forever. I am so thankful for all the people that made time to attend the event and helped us celebrate our marriage. I feel like I’m the luckiest person and I’m so full of love. Incredibly ecstatic to be able to call Felix my husband for the rest of our lives. ?? @jessicakobeissi
Uma publicação partilhada por Marzia Kjellberg (@itsmarziapie) a
Para poder adicionar esta notícia deverá efectuar login.
Caso não esteja registado no site da SÁBADO, efectue o seu registo gratuito.
Facebook vai mostrar os dados que recebe de outros sites
Fortuna do dono da Louis Vuitton supera a de Bill Gates
© Copyright SÁBADO
Todos os direitos reservados.
Marketing Automation certified by E-GOI
Copyright © 2019. Todos os direitos reservados. É expressamente proibida a reprodução na totalidade ou em parte, em qualquer tipo de suporte, sem prévia permissão por escrito da Cofina Media S.A.
Consulte a Política de Privacidade Cofina.