DiCaprio escreve homenagem a Greta Thunberg
Foto: Instagram
Duas das caras mais conhecidas da luta pelo clima juntaram-se para discutir estatégias. O ator Leonardo DiCaprio conheceu a ativista Greta Thunberg e publicou uma fotografia dos dois na sua rede social Instagram.

"Há umas poucas vezes na história da humanidade em que as vozes são amplificadas de uma forma tão importante", escreveu o ator de O Aviador, acrescentando ainda que "Greta se tornou uma das líderes do nosso tempo".

"A história vai julgar-nos relativamente àquilo que fizemos hoje para garantir que gerações futuras podem aproveitar do mesmo planeta habitável que tomamos tão garantida", escreve DiCaprio.

O narrador do documentário Ice on Fire continua, afirmando que é "por causa de Greta e dos jovens ativistas de todo o mundo que eu estou otimista quanto ao que o futuro nos reserva". "É uma honra passar tempo com a Greta."


Ver esta publicação no Instagram

There are few times in human history where voices are amplified at such pivotal moments and in such transformational ways – but @GretaThunberg has become a leader of our time. History will judge us for what we do today to help guarantee that future generations can enjoy the same livable planet that we have so clearly taken for granted. I hope that Greta’s message is a wake-up call to world leaders everywhere that the time for inaction is over. It is because of Greta, and young activists everywhere that I am optimistic about what the future holds. It was an honor to spend time with Greta. She and I have made a commitment to support one another, in hopes of securing a brighter future for our planet. #FridaysforFuture #ClimateStrike @fridaysforfuture

Uma publicação partilhada por Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) a

Saber mais
Seleccione as palavras-chave em baixo para receber alertas por mail e na App da Sabado

Comentários

Faltam 300 caracteres
Próximo artigo
Mais notícias deInternacional

© Copyright SÁBADO
Todos os direitos reservados.

Marketing Automation certified by E-GOI

Copyright © 2019. Todos os direitos reservados. É expressamente proibida a reprodução na totalidade ou em parte, em qualquer tipo de suporte, sem prévia permissão por escrito da Cofina Media S.A.
Consulte a Política de Privacidade Cofina.