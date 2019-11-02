DiCaprio escreve homenagem a Greta Thunberg

Duas das caras mais conhecidas da luta pelo clima juntaram-se para discutir estatégias. O ator Leonardo DiCaprio conheceu a ativista Greta Thunberg e publicou uma fotografia dos dois na sua rede social Instagram."Há umas poucas vezes na história da humanidade em que as vozes são amplificadas de uma forma tão importante", escreveu o ator de O Aviador, acrescentando ainda que "Greta se tornou uma das líderes do nosso tempo"."A história vai julgar-nos relativamente àquilo que fizemos hoje para garantir que gerações futuras podem aproveitar do mesmo planeta habitável que tomamos tão garantida", escreve DiCaprio.O narrador do documentário Ice on Fire continua, afirmando que é "por causa de Greta e dos jovens ativistas de todo o mundo que eu estou otimista quanto ao que o futuro nos reserva". "É uma honra passar tempo com a Greta."