Durante sete meses a duquesa de Sussex, Meghan Markle, preparou o número de setembro da Vogue Britânica, assumindo um papel inédito: o de editora convidada. Um trabalho de colaboração estreito com o diretor da revista, que a antiga atriz norte-americana descreveu como "compensador, educacional e inspirador".
A edição especial inclui uma entrevista à antiga primeira-dama dos EUA Michelle Obama conduzida pela própria Meghan Markle. Já a primatóloga Jane Goddall é entrevistada pelo marido da duquesa, o príncipe Harry.
We are proud to announce that Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the Guest Editor for the September issue of @BritishVogue. For the past seven months, The Duchess has curated the content with British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful to create an issue that highlights the power of the collective. They have named the issue: "Forces for Change" For the cover, The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness. The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective. The women on the cover include: @AdwoaAboah @AdutAkech @SomaliBoxer @JacindaArdern @TheSineadBurke @Gemma_Chan @LaverneCox @JaneFonda @SalmaHayek @FrankieGoesToHayward @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @YaraShahidi @GretaThunberg @CTurlington We are excited to announce that within the issue you’ll find: an exclusive interview between The Duchess and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, a candid conversation between The Duke of Sussex and Dr Jane Goodall, inspirational articles written by Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil and many others. Equally, you’ll find grassroots organisations and incredible trailblazers working tirelessly behind the scenes to change the world for the better. "Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring. To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created. A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavour, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover. Thank you for saying "Yes!" - and to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity." - The Duchess of Sussex #ForcesForChange
A capa é um dos motivos de atração da revista. Dedicada a personalidades com um impacto positivo no mundo, a edição apresenta a fotografia de 15 mulheres, incluindo a ativista do clima adolescente Greta Thunberg, a atriz Jane Fonda e a primeira-ministra da Nova Zelândia, Jacinda Ardern. Um 16º rectángulo, em forma de espelho, tem um cariz especial: permitir que quem lê a revista veja o seu reflexo entre o grupo de pessoas com trabalho meritório.
Esta é a primeira edição de setembro da Vogue britânica, em 130 anos de história, a ser feita por um editor convidado.
