Vários feridos graves após descarrilamento de comboio na Escócia
Um comboio de passageiros descarrilou esta quarta-feira de manhã em Stonehaven, na Escócia. Há registo de vários feridos. A cidade fica a 15 quilómetros de Aberdeen. 

Segundo a primeira-ministra escocesa, Nicola Sturgeon, o descarrilamento é "extremamente grave". "Tive informações iniciais da Rede Ferroviária e dos serviços de emergência e estou a manter-me atualizada. Os meus pensamentos estão com os envolvidos", disse, acrescentando também que há pessoas com ferimentos graves. 

As autoridades avançam que o alerta foi dado cerca das 09h43. No local estão os paramédicos e os bombeiros.


Segundo a Reuters, registaram-se cheias durante a noite no local.
