Vários feridos graves após descarrilamento de comboio na Escócia

A major emergency service response to a train derailment near Stonehaven. An air ambulance is in attendance. A lot of smoke is coming out of the tree line where the railway track runs. Ambulances arriving by the minute. https://t.co/LcOYUnlF8m pic.twitter.com/rioaSUUN94— Ben Philip (@BenPhilip_) August 12, 2020
A train has derailed in Aberdeenshire in Scotland -- Reports of a huge EMS response pic.twitter.com/J3GEahpl5e— Faytuks News (@Faytuks) August 12, 2020
Segundo a Reuters, registaram-se cheias durante a noite no local.
We're currently responding to an incident on the line in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, where a train has derailed.— British Transport Police (@BTP) August 12, 2020
Officers were called to the scene at 9.43am and remain there alongside paramedics and the fire brigade.
All further updates will be shared here.
Para poder adicionar esta notícia deverá efectuar login.
Caso não esteja registado no site da SÁBADO, efectue o seu registo gratuito.
Economia britânica contrai 20,4% no segundo trimestre. É a maior queda da Europa
Covid-19: Itália regista seis mortos e 412 novos contágios
© Copyright SÁBADO
Todos os direitos reservados.
Marketing Automation certified by E-GOI
Copyright © 2020. Todos os direitos reservados. É expressamente proibida a reprodução na totalidade ou em parte, em qualquer tipo de suporte, sem prévia permissão por escrito da Cofina Media S.A.
Consulte a Política de Privacidade Cofina.