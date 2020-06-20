Várias pessoas esfaqueadas em Reading, Reino Unido
Uma pessoa  esfaqueou vários manifestantes, este sábado, durante um protesto anti-racista na cidade de Reading, em Inglaterra.

De acordo com o jornal The Telegraph, pelo menos três pessoas morreram e duas foram hospitalizadas. Não há relatos de detenções, de acordo com a Sky News. 

A polícia confirmou um "incidente grave" e pediu aos cidadãos para "ficarem longe da área". Segundo a Sky News, a polícia de Thames Valley informou estar a par "de relatos de um incidente em Forbury Gardens, Reading". "Os agentes estão no local e a investigar o incidente."



Nas redes sociais, foram partilhadas imagens de helicópteros no relvado. No Twitter, foi divulgado um vídeo que mostra paramédicos a tentar ajudar três pessoas que sangravam no parque.




De acordo com o canal britânico, é neste local que têm acontecido protestos relacionados com o movimento Black Lives Matter, mas não se sabe se o incidente está relacionado com isso. Nas redes sociais, é indicado que o protesto terminou há horas.

