Várias pessoas esfaqueadas em Reading, Reino Unido

We are aware of reports of an incident in Forbury Gardens, Reading.



Officers are on the scene and investigating the incident. — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) June 20, 2020

Two air ambulances and a police car in Kings Meadow after incident in Forbury Gardens #rdguk pic.twitter.com/43aJojoJU0 — Claire Gould (@ClaireLJG1987) June 20, 2020

Please stay clear of the town centre. The police are dealing with a major incident. We will update you once we know more. https://t.co/BHOC4TGCGl — ReadingCouncil (@ReadingCouncil) June 20, 2020

Uma pessoa esfaqueou vários manifestantes, este sábado, durante um protesto anti-racista na cidade de Reading, em Inglaterra.De acordo com o jornal The Telegraph, pelo menos três pessoas morreram e duas foram hospitalizadas. Não há relatos de detenções, de acordo com a Sky News.A polícia confirmou um "incidente grave" e pediu aos cidadãos para "ficarem longe da área". Segundo a Sky News, a polícia de Thames Valley informou estar a par "de relatos de um incidente em Forbury Gardens, Reading". "Os agentes estão no local e a investigar o incidente."Nas redes sociais, foram partilhadas imagens de helicópteros no relvado. No Twitter, foi divulgado um vídeo que mostra paramédicos a tentar ajudar três pessoas que sangravam no parque.De acordo com o canal britânico, é neste local que têm acontecido protestos relacionados com o movimento Black Lives Matter, mas não se sabe se o incidente está relacionado com isso. Nas redes sociais, é indicado que o protesto terminou há horas.