Várias pessoas esfaqueadas em Reading, Reino Unido

We are aware of reports of an incident in Forbury Gardens, Reading.— Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) June 20, 2020
Officers are on the scene and investigating the incident.
Two air ambulances and a police car in Kings Meadow after incident in Forbury Gardens #rdguk pic.twitter.com/43aJojoJU0— Claire Gould (@ClaireLJG1987) June 20, 2020
Please stay clear of the town centre. The police are dealing with a major incident. We will update you once we know more. https://t.co/BHOC4TGCGl— ReadingCouncil (@ReadingCouncil) June 20, 2020
