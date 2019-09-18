Tentou salvar A$AP Rocky da prisão e vai gerir Segurança Nacional dos EUA

I am pleased to announce that I will name Robert C. O’Brien, currently serving as the very successful Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department, as our new National Security Advisor. I have worked long & hard with Robert. He will do a great job!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2019
