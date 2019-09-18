Tentou salvar A$AP Rocky da prisão e vai gerir Segurança Nacional dos EUA

depois de se ter envolvido numa rixa. O enviado especial em situações de reféns afirmou que estava ali "a pedido do presidente para apoiar cidadãos norte-americanos", com o Departamento de Estado a declarar que este "liderava os esforços diplomáticos do governo norte-americano em matérias relacionadas com reféns no estrangeiro".



I am pleased to announce that I will name Robert C. O’Brien, currently serving as the very successful Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department, as our new National Security Advisor. I have worked long & hard with Robert. He will do a great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2019

O presidente dos Estados Unidos da América, Donald Trump, nomeou esta quarta-feira Robert O'Brien como novo Conselheiro para a Segurança Nacional do país depois do afastamento do cargo, na passada semana, de John Bolton.O'Brien foi enviado especial para assuntos relacionados com reféns do Departamento do Estado norte-americano. No Twitter, Trump refere que trabalhou "durante muito tempo" com o seu novo conselheiro e que este irá realizar "um bom trabalho".O seu nome ficou conhecido quando surgiu num tribunal na Suécia para mostrar apoio ao cantor A$AP Rocky, detido a 3 de julhoO'Brien esteve primeiramente ligado a Trump quando foi considerado para secretário de Estado da Marinha, aquando da sua eleição como Presidente dos EUA, em 2017. Viria a ser nomeado para o cargo que representava atualmente em maio de 2018. Antes, foi nomeado por George W. Bush como representante norte-americano da Assembleia-Geral das Nações Unidas, em 2005.O novo membro do Governo de Donald Trump é o 4.º Conselheiro para a Segurança Nacional desde que este venceu as eleições nos EUA, em 2017. Michael Flynn, o primeiro, foi afastado depois de suspeitas de ingerência russa, enquanto H. R. McMaster e John Bolton abandonaram o cargo devido a divergências na estratégia de defesa norte-americana.