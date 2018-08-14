Londres: Homem detido após conduzir carro contra barreiras do Parlamento

Um carro bateu numa barreira de segurança do lado de fora do Parlamento, provocando um enorme aparato policial. De acordo com as autoridades, nenhum dos feridos está em perigo de morte.

Um carro bateu contra a barreira de segurança do Parlamento, provocando um enorme aparato policial em Londres.



Segundo a polícia metropolitana de Londres, através da conta oficial de Twitter, o condutor já foi detido. Pelo menos duas pessoas que circulavam naquela zona a pé ficaram feridas. Contudo, as autoridades não acreditam que algum dos feridos esteja em perigo de morte.



At 0737hrs today, a car was in collision with barriers outside the Houses of Parliament. The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene. A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene. We will issue further info when we have it. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) 14 de agosto de 2018

At this stage, officers do not believe that anybody is in a life-threatening condition. Cordons are in place to assist the investigation. Westminster tube station is closed. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) 14 de agosto de 2018

?Westminster station - Closed for entry and exit due to a security alert outside the station, the station is open for interchange between the lines only. — TfL Travel Alerts (@TfLTravelAlerts) 14 de agosto de 2018

As autoridades britânicas permanecem no local. De momento, a estação de Westminster está "fechada para entrada e saída devido a alerta de segurança fora da estação", lê-se no tweet dos alertas de viagem.A polícia de Londres já fez saber que a investigação a este incidente está a cabo da unidade de contra-terrorismo. "Enquanto mantemos uma mente aberta, o Comando de Contra-Terrorismo da Polícia Metropolitana de Londres está a liderar a investigação ao incidente de Westminster", indicou no Twitter.