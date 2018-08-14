Londres: Homem detido após conduzir carro contra barreiras do Parlamento
Um carro bateu contra a barreira de segurança do Parlamento, provocando um enorme aparato policial em Londres.

Segundo a polícia metropolitana de Londres, através da conta oficial de Twitter, o condutor já foi detido. Pelo menos duas pessoas que circulavam naquela zona a pé ficaram feridas. Contudo, as autoridades não acreditam que algum dos feridos esteja em perigo de morte.



As autoridades britânicas permanecem no local. De momento, a estação de Westminster está "fechada para entrada e saída devido a alerta de segurança fora da estação", lê-se no tweet dos alertas de viagem. 


A polícia de Londres já fez saber que a investigação a este incidente está a cabo da unidade de contra-terrorismo. "Enquanto mantemos uma mente aberta, o Comando de Contra-Terrorismo da Polícia Metropolitana de Londres está a liderar a investigação ao incidente de Westminster", indicou no Twitter. 
