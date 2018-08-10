2 Miami Dolphins kneel during national anthem in NFL preseason opener https://t.co/XaqFL06hn8 pic.twitter.com/O5diIixezg — WOKV News (@WOKVNews) 10 de agosto de 2018

O presidente dos EUA, Donald Trump, pediu à liga profissional de futebol americano (NFL) que expulsasse os jogadores realizassem protestos em campo, principalmente durante o hino nacional. A resposta chegou na madrugada desta sexta-feira (hora de Lisboa), quando se realizaram os jogos do primeiro dia da pré-temporada do campeonato: ajoelhados, levantando os punhos, sentados nos bancos ou nos vestiários, os jogadores mantiveram protestos contra a injustiça social e a violência policial contra os afro-americanos.O protesto dos atletas não desafia apenas o líder da Casa Branca. As acções concertadas da temporada passada, com protestos em quase todas as equipas, levaram a NFL a criar um novo regulamento para multar as equipas cujos membros se ajoelhem durante o hino, apesar de poderem ficar no balneário até ao início da partida.Donald Trump comemorou a aprovação do novo regulamento em Maio e disse que os atletas que não se levantam durante o hino "provavelmente não deveriam estar no país".A relação do milionário republicano com os desportistas não tem sido pacífica e a Casa Branca suspendeu, em Junho, a recepção tradicional dos campeões da NFL, neste caso os Eagles, depois de muitos dos seus jogadores optarem por não comparecer ao evento.Trump também não convidou o campeão da liga de basquetebol (NBA), o Golden State Warriors, depois de Lebron James, ainda nos Cleveland Cavaliers, ter anunciado que a equipa vencedora não iria à Casa Branca.