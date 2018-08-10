2 Miami Dolphins kneel during national anthem in NFL preseason opener https://t.co/XaqFL06hn8 pic.twitter.com/O5diIixezg— WOKV News (@WOKVNews) 10 de agosto de 2018
Críticas do presidente dos EUA e novo regulamento da liga de futebol americano não afastaram protestos contra a injustiça social e a violência policial no primeiro jogo da pré-temporada.
O presidente dos EUA, Donald Trump, pediu à liga profissional de futebol americano (NFL) que expulsasse os jogadores realizassem protestos em campo, principalmente durante o hino nacional. A resposta chegou na madrugada desta sexta-feira (hora de Lisboa), quando se realizaram os jogos do primeiro dia da pré-temporada do campeonato: ajoelhados, levantando os punhos, sentados nos bancos ou nos vestiários, os jogadores mantiveram protestos contra a injustiça social e a violência policial contra os afro-americanos.
