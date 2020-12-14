Foto: Getty Images
Um artigo de opinião do jornal norte-americano Wall Street Journal, que questiona o direito da futura primeira-dama dos EUA de usar "Dra." antes do nome e em que o seu autor, Joseph Epstein, chama Jill Biden de "criancinha" está a ser alvo de uma intensa polémica nos Estados Unidos, com figuras ligadas à mulher do próximo presidente dos EUA, Joe Biden, a considerarem o texto de "sexista".

O texto, "Is There a Doctor in the White House? Not If You Need an M.D.", foi escrito pelo antigo professor assistente da Universidade de Northwestern Joseph Epstein, em "forma de conselho". No seu início, o professor chama Jill Biden de "Madame First Lady—Mrs. Biden—Jill—kiddo" (Madame Primeira Dama - Senhora Biden - Jill - criancinha) e recomenda-a a deixar para trás o título honorífico de "Dra." antes do seu nome.

"'Dra. Jill Biden' soa e parece fraudulento, para não dizer cómico", escreveu Epstein, justificando que Biden deveria ser "Ed D." - uma doutora de educação, após o seu doutoramento, obtido na Universidade de Delaware. "Um homem sábio disse uma vez que ninguém se deve autointitular como ‘Dr.’, a menos que tenha feito o parto de uma criança", escreveu.

Nas redes sociais, a diretora de comunicação de Jill Biden, Elizabeth Alexander, denunciou o artigo como "sexista e vergonhoso" e o seu porta-voz, Michael La Rosa, exigiu um pedido de desculpas, acrescentando que o jornal deveria estar envergonhado pelo seu "ataque sexista".


