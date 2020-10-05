Donald Trump veio à rua saudar apoiantes. Médicos criticam ato irresponsável
Foto: REUTERS/Cheriss May
Com uma máscara preta e sentado no banco de trás de uma carro, Donald Trump saiu no domingo à rua para saudar os seus apoiantes que têm estado à porta do hospital militar Walter Reed, onde o presidente está internado desde sexta-feira para tratar a Covid-19.

A saída à rua, com dois outros ocupantes no carro, provavelmente elementos dos serviços secretos, motivou críticas por parte dos médicos do mesmo hospital onde Donald Trump se encontra internado. Apesar de os dois ocupantes estarem equipado com máscaras e viseiras de proteção dos olhos, o médico James Phillipes chamou ao episódio de "insano".

"Todas as pessoas naquele carro durante aquele passeio presidencial completamente desnecessário agora t|em de ficar 14 dias de quarentena. Podem ficar doentes. Podem morrer", escreveu no Twitter.


Num outro tweet referiu que o carro além de ser à prova de bala é também hermiticamente selado para impedir um ataque químico. Pelo que o risco de contrair Covid-19 é tão elevada como a que se tem fora dos procedimentos médicos. "A irresponsabilidade é surpreendente. Os meus pensamentos estão com os servios secretos que foram obrigados a alinhar."

Phillips não foi o único médico a criticar Donald Trump. Jonathan Reiner, professor de medicina e cirurgia na Universidade George Washington, também apontou o dedo ao facro de o presidente ter colocado em risco os agentes dos serviços secretos. "Num hospital quando temos contacto com um doente com Covid-19 vestimos um fato completo de proteção: fato, luvas, máscara. proteção ocular, chapéu. Isto é o expoente máximo da irrespondabilidade", referiu.

Por sua vez, o presidente dos EUA usou a mesma rede social para agradecer aos apoiantes que se encontravam à porta do hospital.


E num vídeo publicado antes da visita ao exterior, Donald Trump garantia que esta tem sido "a verdadeira aprendizagem".

A primeira-dama, Melania Trump, está também infectada mas a recuperar em casa. Há pouco atualizou o seu estado de saúde na sua conta de Twitter, dando conta que se encontra a recuperar e a sentir-se bem.
