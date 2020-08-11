Segundo outros media internacionais, Svetlana juntou-se assim aos dois filhos (um rapaz de 10 anos e uma rapariga de 5), que já haviam fugido do país antes das eleições.
Svetlana #Tikhanovskaya is safe. She is in #Lithuania. pic.twitter.com/6f9U2meoX0— Linas Linkevicius (@LinkeviciusL) August 11, 2020
This is a picture from Belarussian friends every folded ballot is a way they showed they voted for #Tikhanovskaya #belarus the dictator has zero support. They are asking us in the west to share as the have been severed from all communication including phones and Internet. pic.twitter.com/hQqPEFU966— PhoTangoIrl (@PhoTangoIrl) August 10, 2020
Belarus: After too many voted for #Tikhanovskaya, Belarus official filmed climbing down ladder with bag thought to contain voting slips of the opposition leader pic.twitter.com/scEAvDoGKh— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) August 10, 2020
