Sergei Tikhanovski, começou um movimento para recolha de assinaturas em nome da sua mulher, Svetlana Tikhanouskaia.

"As pessoas não me vêm como um político de carreira esfomeado por poder, mas apenas como uma pessoa normal como elas -- e gostam disso. Percebem que eu não quero nada para mim."





"Estou cansada de ser paciente e estar em silêncio. Estou cansada de ter medo."

Condoleezza Rice apelidou Lukashenko, um antigo diretor de uma exploração agrícola do estado no tempo da URSS, como "o último ditador da Europa".



E no seu regime de 26 anos,

Tikhanouskaia pediu ainda desculpa aos apoiantes:

This is a picture from Belarussian friends every folded ballot is a way they showed they voted for #Tikhanovskaya #belarus the dictator has zero support. They are asking us in the west to share as the have been severed from all communication including phones and Internet. pic.twitter.com/hQqPEFU966