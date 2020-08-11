Como é que Svetlana, uma professora de inglês de 37 anos, se tornou na adversária de Aleksander Lukashenko nas presidenciais do último domingo, 9? Na verdade, o nome que deveria ter constado do boletim era o do marido, Sergei Tikhanovski, o youtuber que se tornou a voz do povo ao ler as cartas sobre corrupção, desemprego e dificuldades económicas que os bielorrussos lhe enviavam no seu canal do Youtube. Só que a voz de Sergei foi calada no fim de maio, pouco depois de ter anunciado a sua candidatura às eleições. 

Nessa altura, terão sido alvo de "detenções arbitrárias" mais de 100 opositores, jornalistas e ativistas, denunciou a Human Rights Watch. O combate à Covid-19 servia então como pretexto. Com o silêncio de Sergei Tikhanovski, começou um movimento para recolha de assinaturas em nome da sua mulher, Svetlana Tikhanouskaia. 

Mãe e mulher
Um videógrafo bielorrusso contratado pela Sky News (a estação televisiva viu recusado o seu pedido de acreditação para cobrir as eleições), ouviu Svetlana confessar-se aos dez mil do comício na cidade de Mogilev: "Estive tantas vezes para desistir ao longo desta campanha. Eu não sou uma figura pública e sou uma pessoa fraca para enfrentar as ações do governo contra mim como mãe e mulher", disse-lhes. À Sky News acrescentaria: "Mas esta é a minha missão. Tenho de ultrapassar todas estas dificuldades e levar o nosso país para um futuro livre -- e tornar-me mãe e mulher outra vez." O objetivo, se vencesse seria libertar todos os presos políticos, fazer um referendo constitucional para limitar os mandatos presidenciais e convocar novas eleições (livres) em seis meses.

À AP, que descreveu os seus comícios como "os maiores desde que a Bielorrússia se tornou independente, em 1991", a candidata definiu-se como "o símbolo da mudança""As pessoas não me vêm como um político de carreira esfomeado por poder, mas apenas como uma pessoa normal como elas -- e gostam disso. Percebem que eu não quero nada para mim." 

Aos apoiantes em Brest anunciou: "Estou cansada de ser paciente e estar em silêncio. Estou cansada de ter medo."

Nas redes sociais, houve quem notasse que a candidata foi uma das vítimas de Chernobil acolhidas num programa de férias de verão na Irlanda a que Lukashenko se terá oposto por ser uma hipótese de mudança de mentalidade para as crianças bielorrussas. A previsão não estava errada. Quando o marido Sergei foi detido, a vontade de mudança que "estava a gerir dentro de mim por mais de 20 anos" emergiu. "Nós tínhamos medo e não nos atrevíamos a dizer uma palavra. Mas se eu consegui ultrapassar o meu medo, todos conseguem", disse à AP. 

A tónica na sua própria família nos múltiplos discursos de Tikhanouskaia não foi um acaso. A outrora secretária de Estado norte-americana Condoleezza Rice apelidou Lukashenko, um antigo diretor de uma exploração agrícola do estado no tempo da URSS, como "o último ditador da Europa".

E no seu regime de 26 anos, concluiu a reportagem da Sky News, as ameaças à segurança familiar são comuns, com suspeitas de que os filhos da oposição são colocados em orfanatos. Isso mesmo referiu um dos homens que se anunciou como candidato às presidenciais e se retirou. Valery Tsepkalo, um antigo embaixador da Bielorrússia nos Estados Unidos da América e que agora está refugiado com os dois filhos gémeos em Moscovo: "Quando se recebe informação de duas fontes independentes sobre os planos para o prenderem e lhe tirarem os seus filhos sob falsas acusações de que somos maus pais, decidimos" sair. Valery Tsepkalo e a família saíram, mas a sua mulher Veronika ficou para fazer campanha com Svetlana Tikhanouskaia. Também Maria Kolesnikova, a diretora de campanha de outro candidato presidencial detido, o banqueiro Viktor Babariko, esteve com Tikhanouskaia.

"A pobrezinha" refugiou-se na Lituânia
Na véspera e dia das eleições, o paradeiro de Svetlana Tikhanouskaia era desconhecido até a candidata aparecer, rodeada de apoiantes e jornalistas "para a sua segurança" junto à mesa de voto. Na noite anterior, ela fora obrigada a fugir do seu apartamento depois de dois membros da sua equipa de campanha terem sido detidos, escrevia o The Guardian. Depois, voltou a aparecer para uma conferência de imprensa em que recusou a derrota (ver abaixo) e desapareceu novamente dos radares mediáticos. 

Tanto que, depois de se manifestar preocupado e incapaz de contactar Tikhanouskaia, o Ministro dos Negócios Estrangeiros lituano, Linas Linkevicius, confirmou na manhã desta terça-feira, 11, que a candidata presidencial estava "em segurança" na Lituânia. 

Segundo outros media internacionais, Svetlana juntou-se assim aos dois filhos (um rapaz de 10 anos e uma rapariga de 5), que já haviam fugido do país antes das eleições.

Antes de partir para a Lituânia, deixou um curto e emotivo vídeo, traduzido pela BBC: "Sabem, eu pensava que estas eleições me tinham endurecido e dado tanta força que eu conseguiria lidar com qualquer coisa. Mas, suponho, que ainda sou a mesma mulher fraca que eu era." Estas palavras vão de encontro às declarações públicas feitas anteriormente por Svetlana e parecem também uma resposta ao próprio Lukashenko que, segundo a CBS News, chegou a ironizar que uma mulher presidente "entraria em colapso, pobrezinha". 

No minuto e quarenta do seu comunicado, Tikhanouskaia pediu ainda desculpa aos apoiantes: "Sei que muitos vão compreender-me, muitos vão condenar-me, muitos vão odiar-me, mas eu não desejaria esta escolha a ninguém. Por isso, cuidem de vocês. O que está a acontecer não vale a vida de ninguém. As crianças são o mais importante das nossas vidas."  

Vitória esmagadora, mas contestada
Segundo os dados oficiais, Aleksander Lukashenko, de 65 anos, obteve 80,23% dos votos no domingo, 9 de agosto. E prepara-se para assumir o sexto mandato como presidente -- ou seja: está no poder há 26 anos. A candidata da oposição, Svetlana Tikhanouskaia, que obteve apenas 9,9%, está a contestar os resultados. E nas ruas, a polícia dispersou manifestantes que se queixavam do mesmo -- são já duas noites com "milhares de pessoas insatisfeitas com os resultados" e, manifestações e confrontos nas ruas, que fizeram, segundo a Reuters, dezenas de feridos e um morto.

"Considero-me a vencedora destas eleições. É claro que não reconhecemos os resultados", disse Tikhanouskaia na manhã de segunda-feira, 10. "As autoridades não nos estão a ouvir. Precisam de pensar em formas pacíficas de sair do poder." 

As críticas (não confirmadas) de fraude eleitoral têm sido disseminadas nas redes sociais. No Twitter, têm circulado duas teorias. Uma, baseada numa imagem de uma urna de voto transparente com a maioria dos boletins dobrados em seis (e não nos habituais quatro). Este terá sido o sinal combinado pelos bielorrusos para provarem que o seu voto era na candidata da oposição, escreveu o fotógrafo irlandês no tweet abaixo partilhado. A teoria é a seguinte: se aquela urna tinha tantos boletins dobrados daquele modo, muitas outras seriam semelhantes. Como se justifica uma diferença tão grande na votação global? 

A outra, é um vídeo de uma pessoa a descer um escadote. Na mão levaria, segundo escreveu este jornalista israelita no Twitter, boletins que assinalavam o voto em Tikhanouskaia. 

Não existe confirmação da veracidade desta ou da imagem anteriormente referida. Mas as suspeitas ecoaram nas vozes de académicos e até de altos responsáveis de países europeus. Alena Vysotskaya Guedes Vieira, professora na Universidade do Minho, explicou à TSF que, do seu ponto de vista, os resultados anunciados são "uma inversão" dos votos reais. "A realidade não só é muito diferente como é exatamente o contrário daquilo que as autoridades bielorrussas dizem", explicou a investigadora, que já foi relatora sobre a Bielorrússia no Parlamento Europeu.  

Europa não está convencida
No dia 10, poucas horas depois de conhecidos os resultados, a União Europeia pediu a contagem "precisa" dos votos e a libertação dos manifestantes. 

Críticas semelhantes chegaram de outros lados. O porta-voz do governo alemão, Steffen Seibert, referiu que Berlim "tem fortes dúvidas" sobre a legalidade do processo eleitoral. Também da Alemanha, o MNE, Heiko Maas, pediu que a União Europeia repense o levantamento das sanções a Minsk. "Todos os que foram detidos na Bielorrússia por irem para as ruas de modo pacífico e democrático devem ser libertados. Dada a violência, a intimidação e as detenções, temos de discutir na União Europeia se a decisão de levantar as sanções se mantém como apropriada", escreveu Maas no Twitter

Também da Polónia veio a manifestação de preocupação sobre a violência nas ruas. 

Segundo antecipa o Politico, a situação na Bielorrússia deverá ser discutida no encontro informal dos ministros dos Negócios Estrangeiros e Assuntos Externos da UE em Berlim no fim do mês. Ou, em teoria, até poderia ser debatido mais cedo por videoconferência. Mas, até agora, só a Polónia o tem exigido, escreveu o site especializado em temas europeus. 

Na Rússia, Vladimir Putin endereçou felicitações ao reeleito Lukashenko e pediu-lhe maior integração (incluindo mais proximidade político-militar) com a Rússia -- esta é uma exigência que Lukashenko tem sempre recusado. Todavia, a Bielorrússia é um "país chave de trânsito" do petróleo russo para o ocidente e também tem sido encarado por Putin como um território tampão entre a Rússia e a NATO, recorda a Reuters. 
