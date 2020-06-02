O candidato democrata à Casa Branca Joe Biden acusou na segunda-feira o Presidente dos EUA, Donald Trump, de usar as forças armadas "contra os americanos" e gás lacrimogéneo contra "manifestantes pacíficos".

"Ele está a usar as forças armadas dos EUA contra os americanos. Ele está a usar gás lacrimogéneo contra manifestantes pacíficos e a disparar balas de borracha. Para uma foto", publicou o ex-vice-presidente dos EUA na rede social Twitter, após a visita surpresa de Donald Trump a uma igreja icónica junto à Casa Branca, durante protestos por causa da morte do afro-americano George Floyd às mãos da polícia, há uma semana, em Minneapolis.

Antes, Biden prometera lidar com o "racismo institucional" nos primeiros 100 dias do seu mandato, se for eleito Presidente dos EUA.

Biden reuniu com cerca de uma dúzia de líderes afro-americanos, em Wilmington, Delaware, antes de partir para Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago e St. Paul, onde se encontrará com os autarcas destas cidades particularmente fustigadas por ações de violência ligadas às manifestações de protesto contra a morte de George Floyd, o homem negro que morreu sob custódia policial.



"O ódio simplesmente não se esconde. Não desaparece. Quando alguém no poder que respira oxigénio para o ódio debaixo de pedras, o ódio emerge das pedras", disse Biden, no encontro com os líderes negros, repetindo as críticas ao seu rival e Presidente, Donald Trump, a quem acusa de instigar à violência, com mensagens na rede social Twitter.

Se for eleito, Biden diz que procurará soluções para o "racismo institucional" e prometeu criar um órgão de supervisão policial, logo nos primeiros dias do mandato.

Trump tem criticado Joe Biden acusando-o de ser cúmplice de muitos dos que estão pode detrás das cenas de violência que há uma semana assola mais de 70 cidades norte-americanas, obrigando vários governadores estaduais a ativar a intervenção militarizada da Guarda Nacional.

"O povo do sonolento Joe Biden é tão de esquerda radical que está a trabalhar para tirar os anarquistas da cadeia", escreveu Trump na sua conta pessoal do Twitter.

Pelo menos 5.600 pessoas foram detidas nos Estados Unidos desde o início dos protestos contra a morte do afro-americano George Floyd às mãos da polícia, segundo a agência de notícias Associated Press.

As detenções tiveram lugar sobretudo em cidades em que as manifestações se tornaram mais violentas e num momento em que a polícia e os governadores são instados pelo Presidente, Donald Trump, a endurecer as ações para reprimir os protestos.

George Floyd foi assassinado às mãos da polícia norte-americana, devido à pressão feita no seu pescoço, e o afro-americano estava sob o efeito de drogas, concluiu o médico legista responsável pela autópsia.
