Adolescente angaria fundos para 900 crianças refugiadas
Foto: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Will Connoly, conhecido como "Egg Boy" (Rapaz Ovo) após ter atirado um ovo a um senador no início deste ano, revelou na sua página do Instagram que angariou fundos para realojar 902 crianças refugiadas no país. Através da plataforma humanitária cristã World Vision 40 Hour Famine, o adolescente tornou-se no maior doador individual da Austrália.

Connoly tornou-se famoso quando, com 17 anos, atirou um ovo ao controverso senador australiano Fraser Anning na sequência do atentado terrorista de Christchurch, na Nova Zelândia, após este ter dito que a culpa era de "fanáticos muçulmanos" que "geralmente são os perpetradores" destes ataques. Os tiroteios da cidade de Christchurch resultaram na morte de 51 muçulmanos em duas mesquistas, a 15 de março deste ano. 

Após ser processado pelo senador conservador, o jovem criou uma página na plataforma GoFundMe para angariar fundos para as suas despesas legais, e acabou por receber 100 mil dólares australianos a mais, ou cerca de 60 mil euros, que foram doados às famílias das vítimas do atentado.

Meses mais tarde, pediu aos seus seguidores que doassem um dólar à World Vision, e recebeu da instituição a notícia de que o seu "impacto permitiria que 902 crianças em campos de refugiados fossem inscritas em espaços adequados a menores".

Na mesma publicação, Connoly agradeceu ao público pelas doações: "Tiveram um impacto enorme nas vidas de cada uma destas 902 crianças, e isso é algo por que viver!"

Ver esta publicação no Instagram

Remember the WorldVision fundraiser for the 40 hour famine that I asked you guys to donate $1 each earlier this year? Well today I received this message explaining that the money that was raised from this Instagram account allowed 902 children in refugee camps to be enrolled in child friendly places! It says that I was the ‘highest individual fundraiser in Australia’ it wasn’t me at all... it was all you guys following me who made all the difference! I straight up have the best following out! And for a that I am so proud.Thankyou so much. You have all made a massive impact on each of these 902 children’s lives and that’s something to live for! Thanks again! ?? @worldvision @worldvisionaus

Uma publicação partilhada por Will Connolly (@willconnolly__) a


Saber mais
Seleccione as palavras-chave em baixo para receber alertas por mail e na App da Sabado

Comentários

Faltam 300 caracteres
Próximo artigo
Mais notícias deMundo

© Copyright SÁBADO
Todos os direitos reservados.

Marketing Automation certified by E-GOI

Copyright © 2019. Todos os direitos reservados. É expressamente proibida a reprodução na totalidade ou em parte, em qualquer tipo de suporte, sem prévia permissão por escrito da Cofina Media S.A.
Consulte a Política de Privacidade Cofina.