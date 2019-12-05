Adolescente angaria fundos para 900 crianças refugiadas

Will Connoly, conhecido como "Egg Boy" (Rapaz Ovo) após ter atirado um ovo a um senador no início deste ano, revelou na sua página do Instagram que angariou fundos para realojar 902 crianças refugiadas no país. Através da plataforma humanitária cristã World Vision 40 Hour Famine, o adolescente tornou-se no maior doador individual da Austrália.Connoly tornou-se famoso quando, com 17 anos, atirou um ovo ao controverso senador australiano Fraser Anning na sequência do atentado terrorista de Christchurch, na Nova Zelândia, após este ter dito que a culpa era de "fanáticos muçulmanos" que "geralmente são os perpetradores" destes ataques. Os tiroteios da cidade de Christchurch resultaram na morte de 51 muçulmanos em duas mesquistas, a 15 de março deste ano.Após ser processado pelo senador conservador, o jovem criou uma página na plataforma GoFundMe para angariar fundos para as suas despesas legais, e acabou por receber 100 mil dólares australianos a mais, ou cerca de 60 mil euros, que foram doados às famílias das vítimas do atentado.Meses mais tarde, pediu aos seus seguidores que doassem um dólar à World Vision, e recebeu da instituição a notícia de que o seu "impacto permitiria que 902 crianças em campos de refugiados fossem inscritas em espaços adequados a menores".Na mesma publicação, Connoly agradeceu ao público pelas doações: "Tiveram um impacto enorme nas vidas de cada uma destas 902 crianças, e isso é algo por que viver!"