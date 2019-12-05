Adolescente angaria fundos para 900 crianças refugiadas

Ver esta publicação no Instagram
Remember the WorldVision fundraiser for the 40 hour famine that I asked you guys to donate $1 each earlier this year? Well today I received this message explaining that the money that was raised from this Instagram account allowed 902 children in refugee camps to be enrolled in child friendly places! It says that I was the ‘highest individual fundraiser in Australia’ it wasn’t me at all... it was all you guys following me who made all the difference! I straight up have the best following out! And for a that I am so proud.Thankyou so much. You have all made a massive impact on each of these 902 children’s lives and that’s something to live for! Thanks again! ?? @worldvision @worldvisionaus
Uma publicação partilhada por Will Connolly (@willconnolly__) a
