Tiroteio em Ottawa, no Canadá, faz um morto e três feridos graves

Police are responding to a shooting in the 400 block of Gilmour Street. Many injuries reported. A coordinated response is underway. Please avoid the area. Updates to follow. #ottnews https://t.co/rC9O7qGLAB

One ambulance pulling away from the scene. If you live in the area and heard or saw anything, please shoot me a DM. pic.twitter.com/oOYFOnvKTR