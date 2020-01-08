Tiroteio em Ottawa, no Canadá, faz um morto e três feridos graves
Foto: Getty Images
A polícia do Ottawa, no Canadá, respondeu a um aviso de tiroteio que ocorreu na cidade esta quarta-feira. Há relatos de um morto e três feridos graves. A situação já está controlada, informou um agente policial, apesar de o suspeito ainda não ter sido detido.

"O caso já não está a ser tratado como uma situação d tiroteio ativo, mas o suspeito continua en fuga", disse a polícia canadiana em comunicado.

A polícia publicou, num tweet, um aviso para que os cidadãos evitem a área. Os paramédicos levaram pelo menos três pessoas que foram feridas no local, refere a CBC Ottawa








