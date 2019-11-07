O multimilionário Bill Gates avisou várias vezes que ia deixar maior parte da sua fortuna a causas humanitárias. Mas mesmo o fundador da Microsoft que tem uma fortuna avaliada nos 106 mil milhões de dólares não quer ter de pagar um imposto sobre as fortunas, como propõe a candidata a presidente pelos Democratas Elizabeth Warren.

Numa conferência em que esteve presente esta quarta-feira em Nova Iorque, Gates disse que já pagou mais de dez mil milhões de dólares em impostos e, se tiver de pagar até vinte mil milhões não encontra problema. "Mas quando dizem que devo pagar cem mil milhões, então vou começar a fazer alguns cálculos para ver o que me sobra", disse aquele que durante muitos anos foi o homem mais rico do mundo (atualmente é o segundo, atrás de Jeff Bezos).

A proposta de Warren é aumentar de 3% para 6% a taxação de fortunas de mais mil milhões de dólares. A proposta da senadora é que o dinheiro desses impostos seja usado para financiar um programa de saúde alargada para os EUA.

Gates já mostrou em diversas situações que é um opositor do presidente dos EUA, Donald Trump. Mas aparentemente não acha que a opção mais viável seja Warren. "Não vou fazer declarações políticas. Mas acho que não importa que política alguém tenha na cabeça... QUem eu decidir que tiver a atitude mais profissional à situação atual... Isso vai ser aquilo que vai pesar mais na minha decisão. E eu espero que o candidato mais profissional é aquele que é mais elegível", disse Gates.

Gates disse ainda que não tem a certeza se Warren tinha uma "mente aberta" e que duvidava que a senadora se quisesse sentar com ele ou com alguém "que tenha grandes quantias de dinheiro".

"Fico sempre contente de me encontrar com pessoas, mesmo que tenhamos pontos de vista diferentes. Bill Gates, se tivermos oportunidade, gostava muito de explicar exatamente quanto iria pagar com o meu imposto sobre as fortunas. (Prometo que não é 100 mil milhões)", prometeu a senadora no seu Twitter.



Gates respondeu a Warren através do Twitter afirmando: "Eu apercio muito o seu empenho em reduzir a desigualdade monetária e a pobreza no país. Apesar de podermos não estar de acordo sobre algumas formas de atingir esse objetivo, de certeza que concordamos que é preciso ter muitas pessoas inteligentes dedicadas a encontrar um caminho em frente".

Um recente estudo realizado por dois professores da Universidade da Califórnia, em Berkley, mostrava que nos EUA, apesar da política de impostos progressivos, as 400 famílias mais ricas do país pagam uma taxa inferior àquela que é apga pela classe média. Segundo o estudo de Emmanuel Saez e Gabriel Zucman, depois de uma lei aprovada em 2017. Ao tomar em conta todos os fatores, os lares "ultra-ricos" pagam 23% de impostos. Enquanto as famílias da média classe pagam cerca de 24,2%, referem os autores do estudo.

Os autores contam mesmo no livro: "Em 1970, os americanos mais ricos pagavam, com todos os impostos incluídos, mais de 50% do seu rendimento em impostos, duas vezes mais do que os indivíduos da classe trabalhadora. Em 2018, depois da reforma de impostos do Trump, e pela primeira vez nos últimos 100 anos, os multi-milionários pagaram menos que os trabalhadores das fábricas e professores

Saez e Zucman ajudaram Warren a desenvolver a sua política económica para esta campanha.



Warren tem sido altamente atacada pelos multimilionários norte-americanos desde que apresentou a sua proposta. Na semana passada, o gestor Leon Cooperman afirmou que Warren "vilificava os ricos". Questionada sobre esta afirmação, Warren respondeu: "O Leon pode e deve ajudar mais para que qualquer criança possa ter as mesmas oportunidades que ele teve para ter sucesso".
