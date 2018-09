José Mário Branco e vários artistas assinam boicote a Eurovisão em Israel

José Mário Branco, Francisco Fanhais, Chullage, António Pedro Vasconcelos, José Luís Peixoto, Tiago Rodrigues e Patrícia Portela são os artistas portugueses que assinam uma carta de boicote à Eurovisão em Israel. A carta é assinada por centenas de artistas de diversas nacionalidades.





No apelo publicado pelo jornal britânico The Guardian, os assinantes da missiva afirmam o seu apoio aos artistas palestinos que boicotaram a Eurovisão 2019 que deverá ocorrer em Israel, depois da vitória do país no último certame.

"Até que os palestinos possam gozar a sua liberdade, justiça e direitos iguais, não deve existir acirdis com o estado que lhes nega os seus direitos básicos", pode ler-se no jornal.



Os artistas assinantes, lembram ainda que, a 14 de Maio, dias depois da vitória da canção que representava Israel, o "exército israelita matou 62 manifestantes desarmados em Gaza, incluindo seis crianças, tendo ferido centenas, muitas delas com munições reais".



A Amnistia Internacional e o Observatório dos Direitos Humanos descreveram a política de "disparar para matar ou magoar" como "indevidos e calculados".



No parágrafo final da carta pode ler-se: "A Eurovisão 2019 deve ser boicotada caso seja apresentada por Israel enquanto o país continuar as violações dos direitos humanos dos palestinos. Entendemos que a European Broadcasting Union (União de Emissão Europeia) está a pedir uma localização "não-divisiva" para a Eurovisão 2019. Mas deve cancelar o certame no país e mudá-la para outro estado com melhores condições de direitos humanos".



A missiva termina com a seguinte frase: "A injustiça divide, enquanto a procura pela dignidade e direitos humanos une".



Consulte abaixo a lista de personalidades que assinaram a carta, como vieo divulgada no jornal britânico:





L-FRESH The LION, musician, Eurovision 2018 national judge (Australia)

Helen Razer, broadcaster, writer (Australia)

Candy Bowers, actor, writer, theatre director (Australia)

Blak Douglas, artist (Australia)

Nick Seymour, musician, producer (Australia)

DAAN, musician, songwriter (Belgium)

Daan Hugaert, actor (Belgium)

Alain Platel, choreographer, theatre director (Belgium)

Marijke Pinoy, actor (Belgium)

Code Rouge, band (Belgium)

DJ Murdock, DJ (Belgium)

Helmut Lotti, singer (Belgium)

Raymond Van het Groenewoud, musician (Belgium)

Stef Kamil Carlens, musician, composer (Belgium)

Charles Ducal, poet, writer (Belgium)

Fikry El Azzouzi, novelist, playwright (Belgium)

Erik Vlaminck, novelist, playwright (Belgium)

Rachida Lamrabet, writer (Belgium)

Slongs Dievanongs, musician (Belgium)

Chokri Ben Chikha, actor, theatre director (Belgium)

Yann Martel, novelist (Canada)

Karina Willumsen, musician, composer (Denmark)

Kirsten Thorup, novelist, poet (Denmark)

Arne Würgler, musician (Denmark)

Jesper Christensen, actor (Denmark)

Tove Bornhoeft, actor, theatre director (Denmark)

Anne Marie Helger, actor (Denmark)

Tina Enghoff, visual artist (Denmark)

Nassim Al Dogom, musician (Denmark)

Patchanka, band (Denmark)

Raske Penge, songwriter, singer (Denmark)

Oktoberkoret, choir (Denmark)

Nils Vest, film director (Denmark)

Britta Lillesoe, actor (Denmark)

Kaija Kärkinen, singer, Eurovision 1991 finalist (Finland)

Kyösti Laihi, musician, Eurovision 1988 finalist (Finland)

Kimmo Pohjonen, musician (Finland)

Paleface, musician (Finland)

Manuela Bosco, actor, novelist, artist (Finland)

Noora Dadu, actor (Finland)

Pirjo Honkasalo, film-maker (Finland)

Ria Kataja, actor (Finland)

Tommi Korpela, actor (Finland)

Krista Kosonen, actor (Finland)

Elsa Saisio, actor (Finland)

Martti Suosalo, actor, singer (Finland)

Virpi Suutari, film director (Finland)

Aki Kaurismäki, film director, screenwriter (Finland)

Pekka Strang, actor, artistic director (Finland)

HK, singer (France)

Dominique Grange, singer (France)

Imhotep, DJ, producer (France)

Francesca Solleville, singer (France)

Elli Medeiros, singer, actor (France)

Mouss & Hakim, band (France)

Alain Guiraudie, film director, screenwriter (France)

Tardi, comics artist (France)

Gérard Mordillat, novelist, filmmaker (France)

Eyal Sivan, film-maker (France)

Rémo Gary, singer (France)

Dominique Delahaye, novelist, musician (France)

Philippe Delaigue, author, theatre director (France)

Michel Kemper, online newspaper editor-in-chief (France)

Michèle Bernard, singer-songwriter (France)

Gérard Morel, theatre actor, director, singer (France)

Daði Freyr, musician, Eurovision 2017 national selection finalist (Iceland)

Hildur Kristín Stefánsdóttir, musician, Eurovision 2017 national selection finalist (Iceland)

Mike Murphy, broadcaster, eight-time Eurovision commentator (Ireland)

Mary Black, singer (Ireland)

Christy Moore, singer, musician (Ireland)

Charlie McGettigan, musician, songwriter, Eurovision 1994 winner (Ireland)

Mary Coughlan, singer (Ireland)

Luka Bloom, singer (Ireland)

Robert Ballagh, artist, Riverdance set designer (Ireland)

Aviad Albert, musician (Israel)

Michal Sapir, musician, writer (Israel)

Ohal Grietzer, musician (Israel)

Yonatan Shapira, musician (Israel)

Danielle Ravitzki, musician, visual artist (Israel)

David Opp, artist (Israel)

Assalti Frontali, band (Italy)

Radiodervish, band (Italy)

Moni Ovadia, actor, singer, playwright (Italy)

Vauro, journalist, cartoonist (Italy)

Pinko Tomažic Partisan Choir, choir (Italy)

Jorit, street artist (Italy)

Marthe Valle, singer (Norway)

Mari Boine, musician, composer (Norway)

Aslak Heika Hætta Bjørn, singer (Norway)

Nils Petter Molvær, musician, composer (Norway)

Moddi, singer (Norway)

Jørn Simen Øverli, singer (Norway)

Nosizwe, musician, actor (Norway)

Bugge Wesseltoft, musician, composer (Norway)

Lars Klevstrand, musician, composer, actor (Norway)

Trond Ingebretsen, musician (Norway)

José Mário Branco, musician, composer (Portugal)

Francisco Fanhais, singer (Portugal)

Tiago Rodrigues, artistic director, Portuguese national theatre (Portugal)

Patrícia Portela, playwright, author (Portugal)

Chullage, musician (Portugal)

António Pedro Vasconcelos, film director (Portugal)

José Luis Peixoto, novelist (Portugal)

N’toko, musician (Slovenia)

ŽPZ Kombinat, choir (Slovenia)

Lluís Llach, composer, singer-songwriter (Spanish state)

Marinah, singer (Spanish state)

Riot Propaganda, band (Spanish state)

Fermin Muguruza, musician (Spanish state)

Kase.O, musician (Spanish state)

Soweto, band (Spanish state)

Itaca Band, band (Spanish state)

Tremenda Jauría, band (Spanish state)

Teresa Aranguren, journalist (Spanish state)

Julio Perez del Campo, film director (Spanish state)

Nicky Triphook, singer (Spanish state)

Pau Alabajos, singer-songwriter (Spanish state)

Mafalda, band (Spanish state)

Zoo, band (Spanish state)

Smoking Souls, band (Spanish state)

Olof Dreijer, DJ, producer (Sweden)

Karin Dreijer, singer, producer (Sweden)

Dror Feiler, musician, composer (Sweden)

Michel Bühler, singer, playwright, novelist (Switzerland)

Wolf Alice, band (UK)

Carmen Callil, publisher, writer (UK)

Julie Christie, actor (UK)

Caryl Churchill, playwright (UK)

Brian Eno, composer, producer (UK)

AL Kennedy, writer (UK)

Peter Kosminsky, writer, film director (UK)

Paul Laverty, scriptwriter (UK)

Mike Leigh, writer, film and theatre director (UK)

Ken Loach, film director (UK)

Alexei Sayle, writer, comedian (UK)

Roger Waters, musician (UK)

Penny Woolcock, film-maker, opera director (UK)

Leon Rosselson, songwriter (UK)

Sabrina Mahfouz, writer, poet (UK)

Eve Ensler, playwright (US)

Alia Shawkat, actor (US)