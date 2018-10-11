Leonard Cohen escreveu um poema chmado “Kanye West não é Picasso”

O músico e poeta Leonard Cohen escreveu um texto aparentemente inspirado em declarações proferidas pelo rapper Kanye West em que este afirmava ser Picasso.

O e poeta músico canadiano Leonard Cohen, que morreu em 2016, escreveu um poema dedicado ao também músico Kanye West. O título do poema Kanye West is not Picasso foi agora revelado, aquando da edição do novo livro de Cohen: The Flame.



O poema terá sido inspirado por declarações de West que se comparou ao pintor espanhol Pablo Picasso. O poema data de Março de 2015.



O poema tem passagens em que Cohen refere ser o "Kanye West que Kanye West pensa que é" ("I am the Kanye West Kanye West thinks he is"), depois de ter afirmado ser Picasso ("Kanye West is not Picasso/ I am Picasso"), Thomas Edison, Nicolas Tesla.



É ainda referido o músico Jay Z que chegou a afirmar ser "o Bob Dylan do rap". Cohen escreveu: "Jay-Z não é o Dylan de Nada/ Eu sou o Dylan de alguma coisa" ("Jay-Z is not the Dylan of Anything/ I am the Dylan of anything").



Leia abaixo o poema, no seu original:



"Kanye West is not Picasso

I am Picasso

Kanye West is not Edison

I am Edison

I am Tesla

Jay-Z is not the Dylan of Anything

I am the Dylan of anything

I am the Kanye West of Kanye West

The Kanye West

Of the great bogus shift of bullshit culture

From one boutique to another

I am Tesla

I am his coil

The coil that made electricity soft as a bed

I am the Kanye West Kanye West thinks he is

When he shoves your ass off the stage

I am the real Kanye West

I don’t get around much anymore

I never have

I only come alive after a war

And we have not had it yet"



Cohen, antes de ser músico, considerava-se um poeta e foi mesmo laureado com o prémio Príncipe das Asturias, um dos mais importantes prémios literários espanhóis.