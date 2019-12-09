Marriage Story lidera corrida aos Globos de Ouro com seis nomeações

Melhor série televisiva: comédia
"Barry"
"Fleabag"
"The Kominsky Method"
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
"The Politician"
Melhor Atriz de Cinema - DramaCynthia Erivo ("Harriet")
Melhor Argumento
"Marriage Story"
"Parasite"
"The Two Popes"
"Once Upon A Time In Hollywood"
"The Irishman"
Melhor Banda Sonora
"Motherless Brooklyn"
"Little Women"
"Joker"
"1917"
"Marriage Story"
Melhor Canção
"Beautiful Ghosts" – CATS
"I’m Gonna Love Me Again" – Rocketman
"Into the Unknown" – Frozen 2
"Spirit" – The Lion King
"Stand Up" – Harriet
Melhor Filme em Língua Estrangeira
"The Farewell"
"Les Misérables"
"Pain and Glory"
"Parasite"
"Portrait of a Lady on Fire"
Melhor mini-série ou telefilme
"Catch-22"
"Chernobyl"
"Fosse/Verdon"
"The Loudest Voice"
"Unbelievable"
Melhor ator de televisão - drama
Brian Cox, "Succession"
Kit Harington, "Game of Thrones"
Rami Malek, "Mr. Robor"
Tobias Menzies, "The Crown"
Billy Porter, "Pose"
Melhor atriz de televisão - drama
Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"
Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"
Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"
Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"
Olivia Colman, "The Crown"
Melhor ator de televisão - comédia
Ben Platt, "The Politician"
Paul Rudd, "Living With Yourself"
Rami Youssef, "Rami"
Bill Hader, "Barry"
Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"
Melhor atriz de televisão - comédia
Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"
Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll"
Kirsten Dunst, "On Becoming a God in Central Florida"
Rachel Brosnahan, "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Melhor ator de mini-série ou telefilme
Chris Abbott, "Catch 22"
Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Spy"
Russell Crowe, "The Loudest Voice"
Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"
Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon"
Melhor atriz de mini-série ou telefilme
Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon"
Helen Mirren, "Catherine the Great"
Merritt Wever, "Unbelievable"
Kaitlyn Dever, "Unbelievable"
Joey King, "The Act"
Melhor ator secundário de televisão
Arkin, "Kominsky Method"
Kieran Culkin, "Succession"
Andrew Scott, "Fleabag"
Stellan Skarsgård, "Chernobyl"
Henry Winkler, "Barry"
Melhor atriz secundária de televisão
Meryl Streep, "Big Little Lies"
Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"
Emily Watson, "Chernobyl"
Patricia Arquette, "The Act"
Toni Collette, "Unbelievable"
