Marriage Story lidera corrida aos Globos de Ouro com seis nomeações

14:02 por Leonor Riso 0
A Apple Inc também conseguiu as suas primeiras nomeações, com The Morning Show, que conseguiu nomeações de Jennifer Aniston e de Reese Witherspoon. 
O drama Marriage Story, da Netflix, lidera as nomeações para os Globos de Ouro concorrendo a seis prémios. Segue-se o filme de gangsters O Irlandês, também da Netflix, com cinco nomeações. 

Os dois filmes também vão disputar a categoria de Melhor Drama com 1917, um filme de guerra, com Joker, e com Two Popes

Os filmes nomeados para a categoria de Melhor Comédia ou Musical são Dolemite is My Name, Jojo Rabbit, o mistério Knives Out, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood de Quentin Tarantino e o filme biográfico sobre Elton John Rocketman

A Apple Inc também conseguiu as suas primeiras nomeações, com The Morning Show, que conseguiu nomeações de Jennifer Aniston e de Reese Witherspoon. 

Veja os nomeados de todas as categorias: 

Melhor Atriz Secundária em Qualquer Filme

Kathy Bates ("Richard Jewell")
Annette Bening ("The Report")
Laura Dern ("Marriage Story")
Jennifer Lopez ("Hustlers")
Margot Robbie ("Bombshell")

Melhor ator secundário - Cinema

Tom Hanks ("A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood")
Al Pacino ("The Irishman")
Joe Pesci ("The Irishman")
Brad Pitt, ("Once Upon A Time In Hollywood")
Anthony Hopkins ("The Two Popes")

Melhor Ator num Filme - Musical ou Comédia

Daniel Craig ("Knives Out")
Roman Griffin Davis ("Jojo Rabbit")
Leonardo DiCaprio ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")
Taron Egerton ("Rocketman")
Eddie Murphy ("Dolemite Is My Name")

Melhor Filme de Animação

"Frozen II" (Disney)
"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" (Universal)
"Missing Link" (United Artists Releasing)
"Toy Story 4" (Disney)
"The Lion King" (Disney)

Melhor Realizador de Cinema 

Bong Joon-ho ("Parasite")
Sam Mendes ("1917")
Todd Phillips ("Joker")
Martin Scorsese ("The Irishman")
Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")

Melhor Ator de Cinema - Drama
Christian Bale ("Ford v Ferrari")
Antonio Banderas ("Pain and Glory")
Adam Driver ("Marriage Story")
Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker")
Jonathan Pryce ("The Two Popes")

Melhor Atriz de Cinema - Musical ou Comédia
Awkwafina ("The Farewell")
Ana de Armas ("Knives Out")
Cate Blanchett ("Where’d You Go, Bernadette")
Beanie Feldstein ("Booksmart")
Emma Thompson ("Late Night")

Melhor Série Televisiva - Drama
"Big Little Lies" (HBO)
"The Crown" (Netflix)
"Killing Eve" (BBC America)
"The Morning Show" (Apple TV Plus)
"Succession" (HBO)

Melhor série televisiva: comédia
"Barry"
"Fleabag"
"The Kominsky Method"
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
"The Politician"

Melhor Atriz de Cinema - Drama

Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet")
Scarlett Johansson ("Marriage Story")
Saoirse Ronan ("Little Women")
Charlize Theron ("Bombshell")
Renée Zellweger ("Judy")

Melhor Filme - Musical ou Comédia
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (Sony)
"Jojo Rabbit" (Fox Searchlight)
"Knives Out" (Lionsgate)
"Rocketman" (Paramount)
"Dolemite Is My Name" (Netflix)

Melhor Filme - Drama
"The Irishman" (Netflix)
"Marriage Story" (Netflix)
"1917" (Universal)
"Joker" (Warner Bros.)
"The Two Popes" (Netflix)

Melhor Argumento

"Marriage Story"
"Parasite"
"The Two Popes"
"Once Upon A Time In Hollywood"
"The Irishman"

Melhor Banda Sonora
"Motherless Brooklyn"
"Little Women"
"Joker"
"1917"
"Marriage Story"

Melhor mini-série ou telefilme
"Catch-22"
"Chernobyl"
"Fosse/Verdon"
"The Loudest Voice"
"Unbelievable"

Melhor ator de televisão - drama

Brian Cox, "Succession"
Kit Harington, "Game of Thrones"
Rami Malek, "Mr. Robor"
Tobias Menzies, "The Crown"
Billy Porter, "Pose"

Melhor atriz de televisão - drama

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"
Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"
Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"
Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"
Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Melhor ator de televisão - comédia

Ben Platt, "The Politician"
Paul Rudd, "Living With Yourself"
Rami Youssef, "Rami"
Bill Hader, "Barry"
Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Melhor atriz de televisão - comédia

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"
Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll"
Kirsten Dunst, "On Becoming a God in Central Florida"
Rachel Brosnahan, "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Melhor ator de mini-série ou telefilme

Chris Abbott, "Catch 22"
Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Spy"
Russell Crowe, "The Loudest Voice"
Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"
Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon"

Melhor atriz de mini-série ou telefilme
Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon"
Helen Mirren, "Catherine the Great"
Merritt Wever, "Unbelievable"
Kaitlyn Dever, "Unbelievable"
Joey King, "The Act"

Melhor ator secundário de televisão
Arkin, "Kominsky Method"
Kieran Culkin, "Succession"
Andrew Scott, "Fleabag"
Stellan Skarsgård, "Chernobyl"
Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Melhor atriz secundária de televisão
Meryl Streep, "Big Little Lies"
Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"
Emily Watson, "Chernobyl"
Patricia Arquette, "The Act"
Toni Collette, "Unbelievable"

