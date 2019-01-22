Óscares: Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody e Roma entre os nomeados para Melhor Filme

Congratulations to the Best Picture nominees #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/KF8m9vaM5h — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2019

Congratulations to the Foreign Language Films nominees #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/3KHfZ5KG5N — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2019

Congratulations to the Original Screenplay nominees #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/BqgtMShE9q — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2019

Congratulations to the Short Film - Live Action nominees #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/Xh5QH9NMiO — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2019

Congrats to the Short Film - Animated nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/H7gfyr4MGc — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2019

Congratulations to the Documentary Feature nominees #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/BKvqQ9BKJK — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2019

Alfonso Cuarón - RomaSpike Lee - BlacKkKlansman: O InfiltradoAdam McKay - ViceYorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite (A Favorita)Pawel Paulikowski - Cold War (Guerra Fria)Rami Malek - Bohemian RhapsodyViggo Mortensen - Green Book - Uma Guia para a VidaWillem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate (À Porta da Eternidade)Christian Bale - ViceBradley Cooper - A Star is Born (Assim Nasce uma Estrela)Yalitza Aparicio - RomaLady Gaga - A Star is Born (Assim Nasce uma Estrela)Glenn Close - The Wife (A Mulher)Olivia Colman - The Favourite (A Favorita)Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?RomaCold War (Guerra Fria)Shoplifters: Uma Família de Pequenos LadrõesNever Look Away (Nunca Deixes de Olhar)CapernaumRomaViceThe Favourite (A Favorita)First Reformed (No Coração da Escuridão)Green Book - Uma Guia para a VidaThe Ballad of Buster Scrugs (A Balada de Buster Scruggs)BlacKkKlansmanA Star is Born (Assim Nasce uma Estrela)Can You Ever Forgive Me?If Beale Street Could Talk (Se Esta Rua Falasse)Amy Adams - ViceEmma Stone - The Favourite (A Favorita)Marina de Tavira - RomaRegina King - If Beale Street Could Talk (Se Esta Rua Falasse)Rachel Weisz - The Favourite (A Favorita)Mahershala Ali - Green Book - Um Guia para a VidaRichard E. Grant - Can you ever forgive me?Sam Rockwell - ViceAdam Driver - BlacKkKlansmanSam Elliot - A Star is Born (Assim Nasce uma Estrela)Incredibles 2Isle of Dogs (Ilha dos Cães)MiraiRalph Breaks the Internet (Ralph vs. Internet)Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Homem-Aranha: No Universo Aranha)Animal BehaviourBaoWeekendsOne Small StepLate AfternoonFree SoloMinding the GapHale County this Morning, This EveningOf Fathers and SonsRGBBlack PantherIsle of DogsMarry Poppins ReturnsIf Beale Street Could TalkBlackkklansman