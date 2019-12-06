SÁBADO

Banana presa a parede com fita cola vendida por 108 mil euros

17:48 por Cátia Andrea Costa 0
Maurizio Cattelan é o autor de Comedian. Existem três versões mas nenhum dos compradores recebeu "instruções claras" sobre o que fazer com a banana quando esta começar a apodrecer.
Maurizio Cattelan é o autor de Comedian, uma obra de arte apresentada na quarta-feira pela galeria de arte contemporânea Perrotin, em Miami, EUA. O insólito é que a obra é uma banana presa a uma parede branca com fita adesiva que foi comprada por uma francesa por cerca de 108 mil euros, noticiou o site Artnet

Existem ainda mais duas edições da obra, compradas por um francês e um museu, mas nenhum dos compradores recebeu "instruções claras" sobre o que fazer com a banana quando esta começar a apodrecer, avançou a CNN

Ver esta publicação no Instagram

Maurizio Cattelan's new sculpture 'Comedian' at Art Basel Miami marks the artist's first major debut at an art fair in over 15 years! Comprised of a real banana affixed to the wall with a piece of duct tape, this new work is no different than Cattelan's hyper-realistic sculptures lampooning popular culture and offer a wry commentary on society, power, and authority. In the same vein as Cattelan's America (2016), this piece offers insight into how we assign worth and what kind of objects we value. The idea of this work came to the artist’s mind a year ago. Back then, Cattelan was thinking of a sculpture that was shaped like a banana. Every time he traveled, he brought a banana with him and hung it in his hotel room to find inspiration. He made several models: first in resin, then in bronze and in painted bronze for finally coming back to the initial idea of a real banana. Discover it on our booth D24! — Art Basel Miami Beach Perrotin Booth D24 December 5 – 9, 2019 — #MaurizioCattelan #ArtBaselMiami #ArtBaselMiamiBeach #ArtBasel #Perrotin — Courtesy Maurizio Cattelan.

Uma publicação partilhada por Perrotin Gallery (@galerieperrotin) a



Emmanuel Perrotin, fundador da galeria, garantiu que a obra não se trata de uma piada e que todos os aspectos foram trabalhados, desde o formato da fruta ao local e ângulo em que foi presa na parede. As bananas são "um símbolo de troca global, de duplo sentido, e um dispositivo clássico para o humor", acrescentou à estação norte-americana. 

Em comunicado, a galeria explicou que, há cerca de um ano, Cattelan levava uma banana que pendurava no quarto do hotel, sempre que viajava, para encontrar inspiração: "Fez vários modelos: primeiro em resina, depois em bronze e em bronze pintado, tendo finalmente voltado à ideia inicial de usar uma banana verdadeira".

Ao Arnet, o artista explicou que  "não conseguia descobrir como terminar" a obra. "Um dia acordei e disse: ‘a banana é suposto ser uma banana’", confidenciou.

Maurizio Cattelan, artista italiano de 59 anos, é o autor de obras como La Nona Ora, que representa João Paulo II a ser atingindo por um meteorito, e America, uma sanita feita com 18 quilates de ouro. Esta obra foi roubada do Palácio Bleinheim, a casa de Churchill onde estava em exibição emprestada pelo Museu Solomon R. Guggenheim, em setembro deste ano.
