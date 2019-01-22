SÁBADO

Óscares: Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody e Roma entre os nomeados para Melhor Filme

13:43 por Diogo Barreto 0
A Academia anunciou esta terça-feira os nomeados para a 91ª gala dos Óscares.
A Academia norte-americana de cinema anunciou esta terça-feira os nomeados para os Óscares.

Melhor filme:

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
Roma
A Star is Born (Assim Nasce uma Estrela)
Vice
BlacKkKlansman: O Infiltrado 
Green Book - Um Guia para a Vida
The Favourite (A Favorita)



Melhor realizador:

Alfonso Cuarón - Roma
Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman: O Infiltrado 
Adam McKay - Vice
Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite (A Favorita)
Pawel Paulikowski - Cold War (Guerra Fria)




Melhor ator:

Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen - Green Book - Uma Guia para a Vida
Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate (À Porta da Eternidade)
Christian Bale - Vice
Bradley Cooper - A Star is Born (Assim Nasce uma Estrela)




Melhor atriz:

Yalitza Aparicio - Roma
Lady Gaga - A Star is Born (Assim Nasce uma Estrela) 
Glenn Close - The Wife (A Mulher)
Olivia Colman - The Favourite (A Favorita)
Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?






Melhor filme estrangeiro:

Roma 
Cold War (Guerra Fria)
Shoplifters: Uma Família de Pequenos Ladrões 
Never Look Away (Nunca Deixes de Olhar)
Capernaum





Melhor argumento original:

Roma
Vice
The Favourite (A Favorita)
First Reformed (No Coração da Escuridão)
Green Book - Uma Guia para a Vida



Melhor argumento adaptado:

The Ballad of Buster Scrugs (A Balada de Buster Scruggs)
BlacKkKlansman
A Star is Born (Assim Nasce uma Estrela)
Can You Ever Forgive Me? 
If Beale Street Could Talk (Se Esta Rua Falasse)


Melhor atriz secundária:

Amy Adams - Vice
Emma Stone - The Favourite (A Favorita)
Marina de Tavira - Roma
Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk (Se Esta Rua Falasse)
Rachel Weisz - The Favourite (A Favorita)



Melhor ator secundário:

Mahershala Ali - Green Book - Um Guia para a Vida
Richard E. Grant - Can you ever forgive me?
Sam Rockwell - Vice
Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliot - A Star is Born (Assim Nasce uma Estrela)


Melhor filme animado:

Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs (Ilha dos Cães)
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet (Ralph vs. Internet)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Homem-Aranha: No Universo Aranha)


Melhor curta animada:

Animal Behaviour
Bao
Weekends
One Small Step
Late Afternoon


Melhor documentário:

Free Solo
Minding the Gap
Hale County this Morning, This Evening
Of Fathers and Sons
RGB



Melhor banda sonora:

Black Panther
Isle of Dogs
Marry Poppins Returns
If Beale Street Could Talk
Blackkklansman
 
