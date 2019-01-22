Óscares: Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody e Roma entre os nomeados para Melhor Filme

Congratulations to the Best Picture nominees #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/KF8m9vaM5h— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2019
A Academia anunciou esta terça-feira os nomeados para a 91ª gala dos Óscares.
A Academia norte-americana de cinema anunciou esta terça-feira os nomeados para os Óscares.
Melhor filme:
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
Roma
A Star is Born (Assim Nasce uma Estrela)
Vice
BlacKkKlansman: O Infiltrado
Green Book - Um Guia para a Vida
The Favourite (A Favorita)
