Novo filme de Quentin Tarantino alvo de críticas no Twitter

21:48 por Máxima 0
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood estreia em 2019, mas já está a ser criticado pela falta de diversidade no elenco-
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, o novo filme de Quentin Tarantino sobre os assassinatos levados a cabo pela família Manson, liderada por Charles Manson, só tem estreia marcada para 2019, mas já está a dar que falar nas redes sociais.

No Twitter, por exemplo, o site de crítica de cinema e televisão Rotten Tomatoes publicou, no final da semana passada, uma fotografia com os rostos dos actores e actrizes que fazem parte do elenco (composto, entre outros, por nomes como Al Pacino, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie ou Timothy Olyphant), gerando desde logo uma onda de críticas devido à falta de diversidade, tanto de género, por só incluir três mulheres, como racial, porque todos os actores são caucasianos.


 
Um utilizador questionou no Twitter: "Onde estão as pessoas de cor? Onde estão as mulheres?" Outra utilizadora mencionou a questão do inclusion rider, que diz respeito à igualdade de mulheres e homens na indústria do cinema, abordada por Frances McDormand durante o seu discurso após ter vencido o Óscar de Melhor Atriz, em Março deste ano.

Outros utilizadores defenderam a escolha do elenco, justificando que, tendo em conta a história e as pessoas em que este filme se baseia, faz sentido desta forma, mas que é hora de se alterar este "modelo padrão" dos elencos.
 

 


 

 

