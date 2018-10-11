SÁBADO

Leonard Cohen escreveu um poema chmado “Kanye West não é Picasso”

17:26 por Diogo Barreto 0
O músico e poeta Leonard Cohen escreveu um texto aparentemente inspirado em declarações proferidas pelo rapper Kanye West em que este afirmava ser Picasso.
O e poeta músico canadiano Leonard Cohen, que morreu em 2016, escreveu um poema dedicado ao também músico Kanye West. O título do poema Kanye West is not Picasso foi agora revelado, aquando da edição do novo livro de Cohen: The Flame

O poema terá sido inspirado por declarações de West que se comparou ao pintor espanhol Pablo Picasso. O poema data de Março de 2015.

O poema tem passagens em que Cohen refere ser o "Kanye West que Kanye West pensa que é" ("I am the Kanye West Kanye West thinks he is"), depois de ter afirmado ser Picasso ("Kanye West is not Picasso/ I am Picasso"), Thomas Edison, Nicolas Tesla.

É ainda referido o músico Jay Z que chegou a afirmar ser "o Bob Dylan do rap". Cohen escreveu: "Jay-Z não é o Dylan de Nada/ Eu sou o Dylan de alguma coisa" ("Jay-Z is not the Dylan of Anything/ I am the Dylan of anything").

Leia abaixo o poema, no seu original:

"Kanye West is not Picasso
I am Picasso
Kanye West is not Edison
I am Edison
I am Tesla
Jay-Z is not the Dylan of Anything
I am the Dylan of anything
I am the Kanye West of Kanye West
The Kanye West
Of the great bogus shift of bullshit culture
From one boutique to another
I am Tesla
I am his coil
The coil that made electricity soft as a bed
I am the Kanye West Kanye West thinks he is
When he shoves your ass off the stage
I am the real Kanye West
I don’t get around much anymore
I never have
I only come alive after a war
And we have not had it yet"

Cohen, antes de ser músico, considerava-se um poeta e foi mesmo laureado com o prémio Príncipe das Asturias, um dos mais importantes prémios literários espanhóis.
