"Durante anos não havia ninguém, nem uma única alma [a surfar] junto ao farol. Na maioria dos dias eu era o único surfista na vila [da Nazaré] e surfava sozinho", escreveu.

O surfista norte-americano McNamara, recordista mundial da maior onda surfada na Nazaré, congratulou-se hoje, numa publicação no 'instagram', com a vitória do brasileiro Rodrigo Koxa, que superou o seu record, e com o mar da Nazaré.



"Não existe um 'spot' de grandes ondas para o surf que mereça recorde além da Nazaré. Ela [a onda da Nazaré] é desafiadora, majestosa, massiva e qualquer outro adjectivo relacionado com ser monstruoso e misterioso. Tão, tão especial!!!", escreveu McNamara esta manhã na sua conta de 'instagram'.



O havaiano Garrett McNamara, naquela publicação, recorda o dia em que chegou à Nazaré, há oito anos, e o momento em que se apercebeu ter encontrado a maior onda do mundo.



"Durante anos não havia ninguém, nem uma única alma [a surfar] junto ao farol. Na maioria dos dias eu era o único surfista na vila [da Nazaré] e surfava sozinho", escreveu, lembrando as vezes que outros surfistas, como Andrew Cotty, Hugo Vau ou José Gregório, surfaram no local com o havaiano.



"Mesmo depois de Cotty me colocar no recorde mundial do Guinness, ainda demoraria alguns anos até a comunidade das grandes ondas, finalmente, se juntar a nós na Nazaré", contou, considerando a onda da Nazaré "a 8ª maravilha do mundo" e mostrando estar feliz "pela Nazaré".



O surfista havaiano disse ainda estar muito orgulhoso do surfista brasileiro por ter ganhado a maior onda: "Quando o Rodrigo veio pela primeira vez ao Havai, veio para minha casa e compartilhei com ele toda a minha experiência, por uns anos. Depois ele veio para a Nazaré, tão humilde e grato. Uma das pessoas mais gratas que eu já encontrei", afirmou.



McNamara disse ainda que o surfista brasileiro é agora "um exemplo vivo de gratidão que o levará mais longe do que qualquer outro traço de personalidade" e que foram a ânsia e vontade de pedir orientação, e de aprender tudo, que o levaram ao estatuto que tem hoje.



Rodrigo Koxa bateu o recorde de maior onda surfada na Praia do Norte, na Nazaré, de 8 de Novembro de 2017 com uma onda surfada com 24,38 metros de altura, mais 61 centímetros do que o anterior máximo, de 23,77 metros, também na Nazaré e que estava na posse de McNamara.



De acordo com a Liga Mundial de Surf (WSL), o registo de Koxa vai integrar o livro de recordes do Guinness, substituindo o anterior datado de 1 de Novembro de 2011.